New LIV Golf signing Jon Rahm scheduled to speak as captain at a press conference tomorrow

For the first time since his historic move, Jon Rahm is slated to speak to the press as a member of LIV Golf. It's been about a month since he initially decided to make the move and signed the contract, but they haven't truly unveiled him. Tomorrow, they will. They'll also showcase his new team.

According to a report, Rahm is getting special treatment. On the schedule, other LIV teams are slated to speak as a team, so all four members would talk and answer questions. Rahm, however, is by himself.

Golf reporter Kyle Porter revealed the schedule, which begins at 8 am EST. At that time, breakfast would be provided. At noon, lunch would be served until 3:00 pm EST. After that, Rahm is slated to arrive as his own entity and speak to the media.

He would be followed by Crushers GC, which has Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri. They would appear as one unit, so Rahm is the only individual on the schedule.

Jon Rahm landed Tyrell Hatton for new team

Jon Rahm's new team would finally get its time in the limelight thanks to the Spaniard's official press conference on Wednesday. He would show up as a LIV Golf member and captain of the Legion XIII club for the first time.

Jon Rahm will speak to the media for the first time

That club just got a new member. Rahm had reportedly been close to landing Wyndham Clark before the Major winner's talks fell through. They turned their focus to Tyrell Hatton, who did sign for about $50 million and becomes a member of the newest LIV club.

It's probable that Rahm would address the move in his first official press conference since defecting from the PGA Tour, but he does have only 30 minutes to speak. The time could be spent with other questions from reporters.

The LIV season kicks off this week in Mexico. So it's a great time for Rahm to make his debut and speak with reporters, who are likely itching to ask about his decision and so much more.