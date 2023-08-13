“Next year will be my time”: Dejected Charley Hull promises to come back fighting after losing out to Lilia Vu in the Women’s Open

English golfer Charley Hull could not win the last major of the season in front of her home crowd. She finished the AIG Women's Open as runner-up, six strokes behind champion Lilia Vu. But before retiring from Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, Hull left a clear message for the golf world.

Charley Hull assured everyone that 2024 will be "her year" in terms of majors. Speaking to the press at the end of the fourth and decisive round, Hull affirmed that she will spend the winter working with a defined objective: to win majors during the next season.

So said Charley Hull, according to TenGolf:

"It's just annoying [finishing runner-up] because this is... isn't my fourth, fifth second place finish of the year? Yeah, and the second second-place finishing in a major. But, I really feel next year will be my time for majors, because I'm going to really focus on work on that over this winter. I feel like I want to start tomorrow with my coach."

Adding her results on the Ladies European Tour to those on the LPGA Tour, Charley Hull has finished second five times during the current season, two of them in majors.

Charley Hull about Lilia Vu and more

Charley Hull had words of praise for the level shown by AIG Women's Open champion Lilia Vu. She also shared her assessment of how she saw herself during the last round.

"She [Lilia Vu] played unbelievable, really. And I just don't feel like I got a break, to be fair, starting from the last hole. I just felt like, from five, I looked out, it was a dirty lip out all the way around the hall and I just didn't feel like anything went my way, even some lies that I had and then, you know, I was just running out of steam at the end. But she played great."

Considering the tournament was played in England, Charley Hull had massive support from the fans. Everywhere she went on the course, the Northamptonshire native received appreciation of all kinds.

This did not go unnoticed by Hull, especially the number of youngsters. Here's how she put it:

"So many young fans, it's unbelievable. I said I was shocked how many young kids, it helped me, to be fair. I's quite cute and, you know, it's really inspiring, because, when I was younger, I used to look up to Laura [Davies], but, it's kind of cool how they were looking up to me, the signs, it's lovely."

Excluding her performance in the last major of the season, Hull is ranked No. 16 in the Rolex Rankings. She has two LPGA Tour victories, most recently in 2022.