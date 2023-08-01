NFL linebacker Ernest Jones fearlessly calls out NBA star Steph Curry for a golf showdown - "I want all the smoke"

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones wants to lock horns with NBA star Steph Curry on the golf course.

Over the off-season, Jones has become obsessed with golf. The 23-year-old has been spending a lot of time on the course and he is ready to prove how good he has become.

Jones now wants to tee it up against one of the best pro athletes who is known for his golf game, Curry. The Warriors guard just won the American Century Championship in grand fashion and has also played on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Ernest Jones wants to compete against Steph Curry and potentially win, making his goal public. He said via Golf Week:

“I want him to know right now, when I get it, I got it. And it’s gonna be over for him. I’m calling him out. I want it. I want all the smoke. I want it.”

Ernest Jones says he will be ready to take on Steph Curry in a year

Although Jones believes that he can take down even Curry at some point, the Los Angeles Rams linebacker admits that he is not as good as former NFL star Andrew Whitworth.

However, Jones is confident that he will hugely improve his golf game in a year.

“Not yet. Whitworth, he has a stick on him. Not yet I’m not there, but give me a year. It’s gonna be a problem. Steph Curry’s gonna have to see about me," he said.

Jones is truly excited about going up against Curry at some point in the future. However, it will be quite hard for Jones to take on the NBA star, who has become quite well-known for his golf career and accuracy.

Curry has a handicap of +1, which is considered to be excellent for a pro golfer. He and Klay Thompson recently played 'the Match' against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in an all NBA vs NFL showdown.

Curry shows no signs of stopping when it comes to playing golf and he is only getting better at it, often playing in pro events.

If Ernest Jones indeed wants to face Steph Curry on the golf course, it will require a lot of time and dedication for the former to get better at the sport.