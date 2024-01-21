NFL megastar Aaron Rodgers hits hole-in-one at Shadow Creek golf course

Aaron Rodgers was back in action at the Shadow Creek golf course on Saturday (January 20), showcasing his passion for golf. In a remarkable round, he surprised everyone, including fellow players Chris Glaser and Max Mitchell, by hitting a stunning hole-in-one.

Rodgers was playing for the first time after undergoing surgery in September 2023. The New York Jets quarterback was seen celebrating his ace at the North Las Vegas course.

NUCLR Golf took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Aaron Rodgers made a hole-in-one at Shadow Creek in LV @PatMcAfeeShow"

In the video, Aaron Rodgers can be seen walking towards the golf hole to retrieve the ball after he made the amazing shot. Although the clip doesn't capture the actual moment of his hole-in-one shot, his evident smile reflects the satisfaction of a fantastic shot.

This also indicates that Aaron Rodgers may be gearing up for more golf tournaments in 2024.

A look at Aaron Rodgers' involvement in golf

Aaron Rodgers is no newcomer to the golf circuit, often participating in various celebrity golf tournaments. In July last year, he took part in the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament 2023.

Throughout the competition, he shared the course with athletes and celebrities from various backgrounds. Rodgers also had the opportunity to meet golf legend Annika Sorenstam during the event.

The 40-year-old athlete secured a fifth-place finish with a score of 56 at the American Century Championship, one spot ahead of Sorenstam.

Additionally, Rodgers was also seen playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023. He ended up winning the event by scoring 26 under par.

It is worth noting that Aaron Rodgers was also planning to join the LIV league after his potential NFL retirement. According to multiple reports, he even asked $800 million to join the league back in 2022.

Aaron Rodgers had said at the time (via Ats):

“Probably around Tigers number, 800 million. So there is a chance. Everybody’s got a price. Yeah. We’ve all got a price.”

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Rodgers would be joining the LIV league.

Currently, Rodgers is planning to be on the field for the 2024 NFL season after undergoing surgery for an Achilles injury. He reportedly tore his Achilles tendon during the New York Jets game against the Buffalo Bills last September.