NFL Quarterback Russell Wilson escaped unhurt after freak golf-cart flip incident

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson recently experienced an unexpectedly terrifying moment while playing golf. Last Saturday, the nine-time Pro Bowler was playing golf in Littletown at Arrowhead Golf Course when his golf cart unexpectedly flipped.

According to 104.3 The Fan host Mat Smith, the entire situation does not have any clarity on what exactly happened, but they cleared that Wilson is safe and does not have any injury.

A Twitter user shared a picture from the incident and wrote,

"Confirmed via sources that this is TRUE. Russell Wilson flipped a golf cart into a bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course yesterday. No one was hurt. All is well. The guess here is he didn’t see the bunker while looking for his ball and went right in @DenverSportsCom"

Russell is set to play his second season with the Denver Broncos. He had a 10-year-long association with the Seattle Seahawks.

Who is Russell Wilson?

Born on November 29, 1988, Russell Wilson is an American football quarterback who is currently signed with the Denver Broncos in the National Football League (NFL). He is considered one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history.

His collegiate-level career started in 2005 in Richmond, Virginia. He amassed a throw for 3,287 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns in his debut season. He was Richmond Times-Dispatch Player of the Year twice for his performances in collegiate-level football.

During the 2007 season, he was the quarterback for the NC State Wolfpack football team. Despite having a good run in baseball and basketball, Russell Wilson decided to pursue a career in football and shifted to the Colorado Rockies for spring training in 2011. However, he left his college scholarship midway through April 2011 and later joined the Wisconsin Badgers football team in June of the same year.

Russell Wilson in the Seattle Seahawks v Indianapolis Colts

After having a successful season with the Wisconsin team, Wilson was eventually drafted to the NFL team Seattle Seahawks. Although his team lost his regular debut match against the Arizona Cardinals, he cemented his position in the team and has been a regular quarterback for them over the years.

After the 2012 Pro Bowl, he was ranked 51st by his fellow players and earned a whopping $222,000. In the very next year, he jumped to the 20th position and earned $169,141.73 for his performance in the season.

In the 2016 season, he was drafted by Team Irvin for the 2016 Pro Bowl. He earned his first Pro Bowl offensive MVP for his incredible performance.

Russell Wilson has been in the NFL Top 100 Players consistently in the Top 30 position from 2014 to 2019 where he went on to 2nd position. He also regained 2nd position in the 2020 season too.

After a nine-year successful stint with the Seattle Seahawks, he paved his way to the Denver Broncos in 2022. However, his trade with the latter team was quite controversial initially, but for him, it was a blessing in disguise as he signed a $245 million contract extension for five years.

Russell Wilson got married to American R&B singer Ciara in 2016. The couple has two children and live in the Denver metropolitan area.

