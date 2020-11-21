How many years has Russell Wilson been in the NFL?

Although it doesn’t seem like he’s been in the NFL all that long, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson can definitely be considered one of the league's elder statesmen at his position.

Wilson was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, behind other QB's who have since retired, who are no longer starters, or who are out of the league simply because they weren't good enough to stick around.

Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Brandon Weeden and Brock Osweiler were all drafted ahead of Russell Wilson, who is still going strong in his ninth NFL season.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Russell Wilson over his time in the NFL is that he just knows how to win.

In seven of his first eight seasons, Wilson's Seahawks qualified for the postseason, and made the Super Bowl in two of those years. Over that time, Seattle has changed their style of play to evolve with the increasingly effective play of their quarterback. They used to be a “ground and pound” type of team, anchored by their running game and notorious “Legion of Boom” defense.

Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch was the focal point of the offense during the first few seasons of Wilson’s career, averaging nearly 18 rough and tumble carries per game.

Additionally, Seattle’s ballhawking secondary in the early part of the 2010’s, featuring CB Richard Sherman, CB Brandon Browner, S Earl Thomas and S Kam Chancellor, made it difficult for opposing offenses to air the ball down the field.

Russell Wilson Really Took Off In 2016

The keys to offense weren’t really handed to Russell Wilson until the 2016 season, when Lynch left Seattle to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders.

Before that season, Wilson had never attempted more than 500 passes in an NFL campaign. Since then, he’s eclipsed that total in three of four seasons, and he's on pace to pass that mark again in 2020.

It’s been well documented that Russell Wilson has never even received a vote for MVP in his impressive career to date, but that figures to change this season. Along with super talented receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, Wilson has the been the main reason why the Seahawks are firmly in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC.

Despite an ever changing cast of running backs, and a defense that is one of the worst in the league, Russell Wilson’s poise and remarkable ability to keep fighting make Seattle a serious threat to win it all.