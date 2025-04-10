NFL star JJ Watt reveals playing at Augusta post Masters 2025

JJ Watt is on his way to watch the year's first golf major. The former NFL star posted about his visit to Augusta National on X (formerly Twitter). He's very excited to watch the Masters aand even plans to play on the course after the event.
Moreover, JJ Watt asked fans two big questions before heading to Augusta National: what he should do or what they wish to do at the Augusta Course. Watt's X post read:
"First time ever heading to Augusta for The Masters this weekend. If you’ve been: What are the must-do’s? If you haven’t been: What would be on your wish list to do/see? Sidenote: Playing the course Monday morning and could not possibly be more excited. Current O/U: 152.5"
JJ Watt has been pretty active in golf, participating in numerous charity events. He headlined the U.S. Venture Open charity golf event in Appleton, Wisconsin, in August 2024.
Watt has a hole-in-one, which he shot in March 2023 at a Par 3 course, but it's not known where it happened.
JJ Watt once warned fans to stay safe while he's playing
When JJ Watt first started playing golf, he was unsure of his shots. A proof of that happened in February 2023, when he participated in the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am. With Watt involved, the event got a lot of attention, and a lot of people were expected to watch him.
Watt addressed fans and media members who were planning to watch him on the course. In a post on X, the former NFL star asked them to be safe from any wayward shots. On Feb. 7, 2023, he said:
"I am not a good golfer. So I just want to put this out there to let anybody coming to the tournament know: Please watch your head. I’ve never golfed in front of other people before. I’m not a good golfer when there aren’t people around.”
Meanwhile, Watt will look forward to Monday's game at Augusta National. The course is difficult for even professional golfers, so this will be an excellent opportunity for him to test his skills.