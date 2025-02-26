Emotional Amanda Balionis reveals her thrill as her foundation launches golf summer camp: "A massive goal of mine"

Amanda Balionis’ charity organization, Puppies & Golf, recently announced the launch of its first-ever summer camp. Balionis shared a heartwarming message on Instagram revealing her excitement at the upcoming venture.

Balionis is a sports journalist who covers the PGA Tour golf, college football and NFL football. She is one of the most familiar faces at CBS Sports, working as a golf reporter for the organization. Balionis began her career as early as 2009 and has worked with MSG Network and Callaway Golf.

In 2020, the 38-year-old American sports journalist founded Puppies & Golf, a charity organization that advocates for and protects at-risk dogs. Balionis’ Puppies & Golf also provides training for rescue dogs to become certified service animals for veterans.

Puppies & Golf recently announced that it would host a golf summer camp between July 28 and July 31. Amanda Balionis reposted the news on her Instagram story, expressing pride and excitement in the caption. She said it has been a huge goal of hers.

“This 🥹. Intoducing kids to being of service at an early age was a MASSIVE goal of mine when I founded @puppiesand golf in 2020. We couldn’t quite figure out how to do that until @firstteegc approached us about partnering for this camp,” Amanda Balionis said via Instagram.

“Hard to explain how proud I am that we get to be a part of this, and introduce so many girls to something I wish I had learned about earlier in life,” she concluded.

Still Taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Puppies and Girls Golf Summer Camp will be hosted in partnership with First Tee – Greater Charlotte, a non-profit organization that empowers kids through golf. The camp will be held at Dr. Charles L. Sifford Golf Course and is only open to females between the ages of eight and 18.

Amanda Balionis gives a look at the behind-the-scenes from Netlix’s Full Swing

In collaboration with the PGA Tour, Netflix has just released the third season of its TV documentary series, Full Swing. The show follows the day-to-day lives of several high-profile PGA Tour stars, documenting the struggles and victories in their careers and personal lives.

Amanda Balionis was featured in the recently released season, making her first appearance in episode one. She took to Instagram to give fans a peek at behind-the-scenes footage from the set. In the reel she posted, Balionis can be seen speaking to the cameras on set while dressed in black. She captioned the reel:

“Full Swing Season 3: officially activated 🤩 can’t wait to hear your favorite storylines and who your new favorite players are after you binge the series!”

The new season of Full Swing features PGA Tour stars such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Gary Woodland, Min Woo Lee and Bryson DeChambeau.

