“I was freaking out”: Scottie Scheffler finally details what it was like being arrested as Netflix shares clip from upcoming Full Swing season

Scottie Scheffler reflected on his arrest during the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla in the third season of 'Full Swing'. The incident happened when he was trying to get to the golf club for the tournament in the early hours.

A fatal accident had occurred in the area at 5 a.m., and local police had set up a traffic stop. Scottie Scheffler attempted to enter the golf club but was stopped. Even after explaining that he was a participant in the Major, he was detained and arrested for disregarding the traffic stop and the officers' instructions.

However, thankfully, he was released in time to go back and play in the second round of the PGA Championship. The World No. 1 faced charges for second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic. All the charges were later dropped.

'Full Swing' is set to release on Netflix on Tuesday. One the eve of the release, the streaming giant dropped a new trailer featuring Scheffler and other golfers talking about the incident.

The trailer opened with Scheffler's close friend and PGA Tour star, Tom Kim, recounting seeing his friend "handcuffed, walking towards a police car." Subsequently, Scottie Scheffler described how he felt during the harrowing incident.

"I was freaking out because I went from driving into the golf course to a jail cell and I still don't really know how that happened exactly."

He further added:

"I don't think it ever really felt real."

Scheffler eventually went on to complete his campaign at the PGA Championship, placing T8.

When the officer asked Scottie Scheffler, "Is Tiger as good as they say he is?"

In Picture: Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods (Source: Getty)

The new 'Full Swing' trailer, which covers Scottie Scheffler's arrest at the PGA Championship, also featured a conversation between the golfer and an officer in the back of the patrol car.

Scheffler can be heard saying (via News Week):

"I'll be honest, I didn't think this was a position I'd be in"

The officer responded with, "usually, they don't." The trailer then shows the officer asking Scheffler if he had been drinking that morning, and Scheffler's reply was:

"Just mouthwash... I try not to drink too much before I go play golf at 8 am"

The officer had probably not recognized Scheffler as he said to the World no. 1:

"I assume you are pretty good if you are playing in the PGA"

Choosing to take a humble approach, the 2024 Masters winner responded by saying that he was "all right". The trailer ended with a question that the officer posed to Scheffler:

"Is Tiger as good as they say he is?"

Scheffler answered by saying that Woods was "pretty dang good". The initial trailer had generated massive curiosity and interest in the third season of 'Full Swing' as it promised to cover the most controversial happenings in golf over the past year. This new trailer, dropped recently, has certainly intensified the feeling.

