"Rory's divorce" - Full Swing's trailer reveals hot topics to be tackled in Season 3

The long-awaited third season of Netflix's Full Swing will premiere on February 25, 2025. The show’s trailer gave some insight into the topics covered in this new season, including Rory McIlroy’s divorce.

Full Swing is a Netflix documentary series that gives an inside look into the lives of PGA Tour players both on and off the course. The show is produced in collaboration between Netflix and PGA. The first season aired in February 2023, while the second was released in March 2024.

On Wednesday, February 12, Netflix released the Full Swing trailer across several social media platforms. The trailer teased appearances from stars such as Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Scottie Scheffler, and Neal Shipley. In some trailer clips, McIlroy opened up about struggling to balance his career and family.

Trending

“I’ve struggled with trying to be the best golfer, the best husband, the best dad. Some people work as hard as they can, but you don’t always get the payoff,” the four-time Major Championship winner revealed.

Rory McIlroy met Erica Stoll in 2012 during the Ryder Cup event. The pair married in 2017 and welcomed their first child Poppy McIlroy in 2020.

After seven years, the Northern Irishman’s marriage seemed to be on shaky waters. McIlroy filed for a divorce in May 2024, days after winning The Wells Fargo Championship, a prestigious PGA Tour event.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the 27-time PGA Tour winner and his wife ditched their plans for divorce and decided to work on fixing their marriage. While speaking to the media on the matter in 2024, McIlroy said:

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.” (Via NBC Philadelphia.)

They filed for voluntary dismissal of the case, and the divorce proceedings were closed two days before the 2024 U.S. Open. Full Swing's new season will cover more details of McIlroy’s challenges with his marriage, career, and fatherhood.

Rory McIlroy was also featured in the first two seasons of Full Swing. Both seasons had eight episodes each, and the third is expected to follow the same format.

PGA Tour players who will appear in Full Swing Season 3

The new season of Full Swing will not only follow Rory McIlroy’s marriage but also Scottie Scheffler’s arrest and Gary Woodland’s health struggles, among others.

Here’s a full list of the PGA Tour players who will be featured in season 3:

Ludvig Åberg

Keegan Bradley

Wyndham Clark

Joel Dahmen

Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Adam Hadwin

Min Woo Lee

Minjee Lee

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler

Neal Shipley

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Camilo Villegas

Gary Woodland

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback