Rory McIlroy takes his $38,500,000 private jet to San Diego for the Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy took his private jet from New York to San Diego for the 2025 Genesis Invitational. The Northern Irish golfer is gearing up to play in the upcoming Signature PGA Tour event, which is set to take place at the Torrey Pines South Golf Course in San Diego.

Radar Atlas recently reported about Rory McIlroy's plane, N650MN, which is estimated to be worth around $38.5 million (via Belfast Live), moving towards the venue of the Genesis Invitational from New York. The upcoming PGA Tour event features a stellar field of some of the top-ranked golfers in the world.

The Genesis Invitational was initially scheduled to take place at Riviera Country Club. However, it was moved to San Diego after a brutal fire erupted in Los Angeles. The Signature PGA Tour event will start with its first round on Thursday, February 13, and is a four-round tournament that will conclude on Sunday, February 16.

Rory McIlroy started his campaign in the 2025 PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a victory but then missed last week's WM Phoenix Open.

Speaking of his victory in the press conference of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 2, the Northern Irish golfer said (via Tee Scripts):

"It's been a great week for a lot of different reasons, hole-in-one, playing Cypress for the first time, obviously getting a win. Yeah, it's been -- yeah, it's been a really cool week. Obviously couldn't wish for a better start for my PGA TOUR season."

"I've been on a nice run of form since last fall. I've played some really good golf and continued that into this year. Yeah, just obviously, as I said, just a great way to start the year," he added.

This week, he will be playing his second PGA Tour event of the season.

What are Rory McIlroy's odds to win the Genesis Invitational?

Rory McIlroy has had a phenomenal start to his season on the PGA Tour, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He is one of the top favorites to win the Genesis Invitational, with odds of +700, according to Forbes. Scottie Scheffler is the tournament favorite with odds of +360.

Here are the odds for the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via Forbes):

+360: Scottie Scheffler

+700: Rory McIlroy

+1400: Collin Morikawa

+1600: Justin Thomas

+1800: Ludvig Aberg

+2500: Hideki Matsuyama

+2800: Sungjae Im

+3000: Jordan Spieth

+3300: Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

+3500: Rasmus Hojgaard, Taylor Pendrith

+3500: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

+4000: Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris

+4500: Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns

+4500: Min Woo Lee, Thomas Detry, Russell Henley

+5000: Robert MacIntyre,

+6000: Harris English, Keegan Bradley

+6500: Adam Scott, Sam Stevens, Wyndham Clark, C. Young

+7000: Cam Davs

+7500: Daniel Berger

+8000: Byeong Hun An, J.T. Poston

+8500: Andrew Novak

Although Rory McIlroy did not play on the PGA Tour last week, he competed in the TGL series. His team, Boston Common Golf Club, played against Los Angeles but lost the game.

