“Nice father-son photo” – Fans react to Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler representing Texas at the Game 1 of 2023 World Series

As the PGA Tour schedule is racked off for this week, their golfers are having a good time enjoying the weekend. Recently, the current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and his fellow American golfer Jordan Spieth were spotted in the house for Game 1 of the World Series.

They enjoyed the match while cheering for their home team. The PGA Tour shared a picture of both the golfers posing for the camera on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption, saying:

"Rally cap Spieth and bearded Scheffler. Friday night things."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say they look like father-son. One user commented:

"Nice father-son photo."

Expand Tweet

Here are the more fans' reactions:

Fans' reactions (Image via X//@PGATOUR)

The golfers came to support home team Texas Rangers and left happily after the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks to earn a lead of 1-0 in the World series.

Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler played together at the 2023 Ryder Cup. However, their team lost the match against Team Europe by a margin of five points.

Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler are to miss the stellar field of the 2024 TGL series

Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler both will miss the stellar 24 golfers field of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's newly formed golf virtual series, TGL.

The roster for the first edition of the series was confirmed earlier this month and it includes the names of almost all the top-ranked golfers currently playing on the PGA Tour. However, Spieth and Scheffler were not included in the roster.

TGL is a virtual golf series that will have 15 regular tournaments throughout the season and will conclude with a semi-final and final round. Golfers will play in a team of four players on Monday nights starting January 2024.

Although the exact reason for their absence is not revealed yet, several outlets including Golf Magic and NUCLR Golf claimed that distance is one of the prominent reasons.

Speith and Schaffer both live in Texas while most of the golfers are permanent residents of Florida. Noticeably, 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland will also miss the TGL Series.

Here is the roster of TGL:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas

Adam Scott

Collin Morikawa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Billy Horschel

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Tommy Fleetwood

Tom Kim

Shane Lorwy

Tyrrell Hatton

Cameron Young

Sahith Theegala

Keegan Bradley

Patrick Cantlay

Lucas Glover

Wyndham Clark

Min Woo Lee

Kevin Kisner