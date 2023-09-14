Nick Dougherty on a mission to enhance schoolchildren's mental well-being through golf with 'Unleash Your Drive' initiative

Nick Dougherty is a retired English golfer who played various seasons in the DP World Tour winning multiple championships. However, professional golf was all-consuming for the 41-year-old and he decided to call it quits. Following his retirement, Dougherty worked as a golf presenter for Sky Sports and has made a decent living out of it.

While being a presenter for Sky Sports, Dougherty also happens to be a strong advocate of golf's benefits. He is the president of The Golf Foundation and has spoken several times about all-round well-being related to golf. Recently, Nick Dougherty spoke at the launch of the Unleash Your Drive initiative which offers young kids from school a chance at playing the gentleman's game.

Dougherty wants to focus on his mission to enhance schoolchildren's mental well-being by their exposure to golf. The Unleash Your Drive initiative took five years of research and development and incorporates nine key mental toughness tools for young children.

"Golf has that thinking space that other sports don't have that allows you to tap into the mental side for kids at such an impressionable age."

"If we can give them some of the great things we know exist, some of the life skills that come from playing the game, the integrity, discipline, work ethic, camaraderie, being able to cope with anxiety and stressful emotions – we're giving them skills for life."

Every single school present in the United Kingdom and Ireland can apply for the Unleash Your Drive programme through the website, and The Golf Foundation is offering fully funded facilities to the schools. Aditionally, the best performers will be guaranteed a place in the upcoming BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am.

Nick Dougherty is extremely proud of the Unleash Your Drive program

Nick Dougherty is proud of the The Unleash Your Drive initiative and wants to elevate it's reach. The English golfer believes this is something that can last for a long time unlike his professional career.

Dougherty has an incredible opportunity to give something back to the sport that has given him everything. The DP World Tour winner spoke about the potential of the new programme and it's true meaning.

"I loved the game but my life has moved on. I just have a different perspective and something like this programme, I think I can hang my hat on that."

"I can be very proud of it because you'd be hopefully leaving something behind that wasn't there before and that doesn't always happen in our game."

