Nick Taylor's walk-off victory at RBC Canadian Open bags record-breaking viewership, captivates 3.304 million viewers

Nick Taylor walked away from the 2023 RBC Canadian Open with one of the most remarkable wins ever, becoming the first Canadian golfer to win the Canadian Open since 1954. Not only did he break the long-standing drought but he did so in one of the most intense playoffs.

Going into a playoff with Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor recorded a massive 72-foot putt that left fans in awe. In doing so, he also gathered the highest number of views for a final round of an event in over 23 years.

CBS drew 3.304 million viewers during the event, making it one of the most watched non-designated event or major in golf.

Nick Taylor himself was left speechless after the jaw-dropping win. Speaking via the PGA Tour, Taylor addressed his iconic win. He said:

"To kind of break that curse, if [that's] you want to call — I'm pretty speechless. I don't think it's going to sink in for quite some time what happened today."

Nick Taylor records 72-foot putt to take remarkable win at 2023 RBC Canadian Open

It has been a lifelong dream for Nick Taylor to win an event in his home country. On the 18th green, Taylor made his career-best 72-foot putt right when it mattered. Speaking about the experience, he said:

“I think it's a tournament that we've circled on our calendar since probably junior golf. But ever since I've been on the PGA Tour, this is one that we want to do as well as we can in, and the crowd support was the most unbelievable thing I will probably ever experience in my life."

Nick Taylor also became the fourth Canadian to win on the PGA Tour this year in his third victory on the PGA Tour. Taylor will now be one of the 156 golfers playing at the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Alongside Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood finished in second place. C.T. Pan, Tyrell Hatton and Aaron Rai finished in joint third place. Rory McIlroy, who was in T2 going into the final round of the Canadian Open, finished in ninth place.

