Nike posts classy farewell message for Tiger Woods after confirming split with Golf legend - “You challenged the entire institution of Golf”

In shocking news, the iconic three-decade long partnership between Tiger Woods and Nike will be coming to an end. A contract that was first signed in 1996 has led to some of the most amazing moments on the golf course with one of the best golfers in the world.

Nike posted about the split on their social media account, and wrote one last message to show their admiration towards the golfer. They said:

"Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful."

Nike also released a statement about parting ways with Tiger Woods after a 27-year-long association. According to NBC, Nike's statement said:

“For over 27 years, we have had the honor to partner with Tiger Woods, one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen. Throughout the course of our partnership, we have witnessed along with the rest of the world, how Tiger not only redefined the sport of golf, but broke barriers for all of sport. We are grateful to have been a part of it. We wish him the best in the future.”

Tiger Woods writes emotional message after announcing split with Nike

The rumors regarding Tiger Woods and Nike parting ways started surfacing around a month ago, when Woods was seen wearing FootJoy shoes as well as being without his iconic Nike shirt.

However, the split also seemed like it was a long time coming, especially as Nike began to distance itself from golf. They shut down their golf equipment business in 2016, and only continued to sign major golfers.

Upon splitting with Nike, Woods also took to his social media to post a heartfelt message:

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I wanted to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

Tiger Woods and Nike's brand deal was worth around $500 million, and he was one of Nike's biggest athlete endorsers.