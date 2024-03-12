“No competition” – Paige Spiranac reacts to Purdue Boilermakers fan’s art comparing her outfit to Lance Jones 

Paige Spiranac recently responded to a digital art made by a Purdue Boilermakers fan. The fan shared his great art on social media, comparing Spiranac with NBA star Lance Jones.

In the art, Jones and Spiranac are shown celebrating with their hands in the air. The Boilermakers fan asked his followers to share their opinions and choose their favorite. He shared the picture with a caption asking:

"Who wore it *b𝐞l𝐜h* better?"

Paige Spiranac jumped into the comments section to say:

"This is so cool! And no competition Lance wins all day"

Paige Spiranac is a renowned golf influencer and is very active on all social media platforms. Spiranac is best known for sharing golf-related videos online and enjoys an enormous fan following on social media.

"Practicing short games fixes everything"- Paige Spiranac offers golf advice to amateur golfers

Spiranac shared valuable golf advice with her fans on X (formerly Twitter) last week. The American social media influencer opened up about how to improve the game.

Spiranac advised the amateur golfers and said the players should work on their chipping to enhance their game. Moreover, she also suggested working on their short games.

Spiranac shared a video on her X account on March 6, in which she said:

“It honestly does not matter what your handicap is. The fastest and quickest way to get better at golf is to work on your short game. You need to be absolutely dialed 100 yards and in. Work on your chipping, work on your wedge game, work on your sand shots and especially on your putting.

“Most people don’t realize how long pros actually work on their short game,” she continued. “I’m talking hours and hours and hours dedicated, and I know we can’t do that. We don’t have the time or the patience honestly. But dedicating at least 25 minutes in your practice schedule to short game will be life-changing," she added.

Additionally, she also spoke about the benefits of having good short games.

“And another benefit to having a good short game is it takes the pressure off of your full swing. And once you take the pressure off of your full swing, and because golf is so mental, you’re gonna free yourself up and hit more fairways and more greens,” she explained. “So, practicing your short game fixes everything.”

Spiranac has over 980K followers on X and around 3.9 million on Instagram. Moreover, she also has a YouTube channel and owns a website, OnlyPaige.

Last month, she collaborated with LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau for an exclusive YouTube video in which they played a small three-hole match for the video and Spiranac showed her golfing prowess and emerged victorious.