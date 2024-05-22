“No easy task and you did it” - Sergio Garcia lauds fellow LIV Golf star for US Open qualification after failing to make the cut himself

Sergio Garcia praised fellow LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra for qualifying for the 2024 US Open. Interestingly, Garcia himself competed in the pre-qualifying round for the Major but did not make it.

Chacarra impressed in the pre-qualifying round and ensured that he will make his Major debut this year. Garcia praised Chacarra for this incredible feat and wished him luck for the US Open on his X account.

"Proud of you, @Eugeniochacarra - no easy task, and you did it. Vamos. Let’s go!" Sergio Garcia wrote while sharing a post on Eugenio Chacarra by @flushingitgolf.

It is important to note that seven non-exempted LIV golfers participated in the pre-qualifying round for the Major. Only Chacarra made it through.

LIV golfers have struggled to compete in Majors since joining the Saudi Circuit as they no longer receive Official World Golf Ranking points. The pre-qualification round is thus the only way for them to make it into the Major. So far, 10 LIV golfers have been exempted to compete in the 2024 US Open.

While most of the players already secured their spot in the Major based on different categories, Chacarra made it to the field after playing in the pre-qualifying round. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Adrian Meronk, Martin Kaymer, Tyrrell Hatton, and Phil Mickelson will also be playing in next month's tournament.

The 2024 US Open will take place from June 13 to 16 at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course.

A quick recap of Sergio Garcia's performance at US Open over the years

Sergio Garcia has competed in the US Open over the years but has never won it. His best finish at the event was a tie for third place in 2005.

Garcia made his US Open debut in 2000, finishing tied for 46th place. The following year, he tied for 12th place. He has since consistently participated in the US Open throughout his career and tied for 27th place last year.

Garcia has recorded five top-10 finishes in this Major. However, he has struggled with his game in recent years, failing to make the cut in 2020 and again in 2022 and finishing tied for 52nd place in 2019.

Garcia has missed the cut at the US Open five times since his debut in 2000. He has only one Major victory in his career, winning the Masters in 2017, which grants him a lifetime exemption to play at Augusta. His best finishes at the PGA Championship were in 1999 and 2008, when he was the runner-up.

Sergio Garcia also tied for second place at The Open Championship in 2014, which remains his best finish at the event. He played at the Masters earlier this year but failed to make the cut.