"No motivation for Joaquin Niemann"; "He sucks" - Fans react to LIV Golf star's rough PGA Championship 2025 start

Joaquin Niemann has been winning on LIV Golf but failed to carry that form into the PGA Championship 2025. The Chilean star carded a 3-over 74 in the opening round and finished 10 strokes off the lead.

Niemann has won three events on LIV Golf this season and has been one of the winningest players alongside Rory McIlroy. However, that form didn’t translate at the Masters, and now the first round of the PGA Championship wasn’t impressive either.

Joaquin Niemann's round featured four bogeys and a double bogey, with only two birdies. He is currently tied for 98th and will need a strong effort to make the cut. For the uninitiated, he has yet to record a top-10 finish in any major so far.

Fans online criticized Joaquin Niemann's performance at the PGA Championship. However, several fans pointed out that many top players had a bad day in the first round.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"It's only cause Gooch, the best player in the world isn't there. No motivation for Niemann!!" one fan wrote.

"He sucks," another fan wrote.

"Anyone who ever defended it was just a Homer," another user commented.

"Hey, sometimes the best player in the world just doesn't have it," this fan remarked.

"He already won the 5th major this year (LIV Adelaide). I hate the CGM," this user joked.

"I was there when he won the Australian Open. He was nails. Feels to me like he will come good," one fan opined.

When will Joaquin Niemann tee off at the PGA Championship 2025, Round 2?

Joaquin Niemann will tee off for the second round of the PGA Championship 2025 on Friday, May 16, from the tenth hole at 7:27 a.m. ET. He is paired alongside Lucas Glover and Max Homa.

The second round of the PGA Championship 2025 is scheduled to tee off at 7:00 a.m. ET, with Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, and Adam Hadwin starting from the first hole. Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, and Jake Knapp will get underway at 7:05 a.m. ET as the first group from the 10th tee.

Later in the day, Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, and Justin Lower will go out in the final group from the first hole at 2:42 p.m. ET. On the 10th tee, Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, and Victor Perez will be the last trio to tee off and begin their round at 2:37 p.m. ET.

