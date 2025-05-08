Paige Spiranac made her comeback to competitive golf after several years. Recently, she was involved in the Creator Classic at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. The tournament took place on May 12 and included four teams of three players each. It had a nine-hole tournament, with golfers shooting alternately on each hole.
Paige Spiranac backed the event a lot this year with her social media activity. The PGA is involved in this to keep up with digital advances in the game. This year's event brought together content creators, influencers, and social media personalities. While the competition was quite competitive, some fans thought it was quite boring.
The PGA Tour's official X (formerly Twitter) page had posted a photo of the champions. They captioned their post:
"Team Richards wins the third edition of the Creator Classic!"
Fans below the post had a completely negative reaction to it. They believe that nobody cares about this event because it has no connection with the PGA Tour. It will not benefit the golfers or winners who compete in this tournament. Along with that, some supporters criticized the tournament in their own way.
One fan commented that the tournament was straight up boring:
"Found it boring."
Another fan responded to Paige Spiranac's backed tournament, arguing that no one watches the event or cares about it. The comment reads:
"No one fkn cares"
This was the third edition of the tournament, and one fan hoped that it would be the last, stating:
"Third and final edition hopefully." The comment read.
Some fans despised the tournament's format, arguing that it was clearly not worth watching. One fan left the following comment:
"The format was terrible"
One fan started to question the winners, claiming that no one even knew who they were.
"Noone knows who they are," the fans' comment read.
Paige Spiranac believes the format of this year's Creator Classic was mayhem
Paige Spiranac's involvement was one of the most talked-about aspects of this year's Creator Classic. The model competed in the event, however, her team was unable to advance to the playoffs. Rather, when the competition was over, Paige Spiranic gave a brief interview to the PGA Tour about her thoughts on it.
Paige Spiranic claimed that this year's Creator Classic was chaotic owing to its unique format.
"That format is so chaotic. We had three plugged lies in bunkers, a shot OB. I think this is way more fun. There was a range of emotions that you see us go through all the time; I prefer alt-shot to traditional stroke play. You want to watch the best players in the world play stroke play. You want to watch us (creators) die out here, and that is exactly what happened." Paige Spiranac stated.
In the playoffs, Team Richards faced off with the team of Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh, and Sabrina Andolpho. Team Richards won the playoff by hitting a bogey in response to the opposition's triple bogey.