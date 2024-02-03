“No pressure” “Brilliant” – Fans react to Joaquin Niemann shooting ‘historic’ 12-under 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba

Joaquin Niemann fired a 12-under 59 in the first round of the LIV Golf Mayakoba to register the second-lowest single-round score in the league's history. Last year, Bryson DeChambeau registered the lowest round on LIV after shooting a 12-under 58 in Greenbrier.

Niemann teed off from the second hole and holed ten birdies and one eagle in the opening round of LIV Golf Mayakoba. He is now five strokes ahead of Patrick Reed after the 18 holes at El Cameleon Golf Club.

Niemann's historic round received wide praise from the fans on social media. However, many fans questioned the difficulty of the LIV Golf as two golfers shot sub-60 rounds in the past year. Here's a look at some of the responses:

"Guaranteed money, playing in front of no one = no pressure. It’s like playing with your friends on Saturday morning! Pressure matters!"

"Brilliant 🏌️🌏👍"

"'History'😂"

"LIV has 26 top golfers that are capable of 59's. Great round Joaquin. I 'm surprise to be seeing so many PGA fans following LIV, just to post any negative."

"2 sub 60’s in the past 2 seasons, the courses they are playing are too easy…. No wonder only has beens go to LIV."

"If a tree falls in the forrest with nobody around to notice, did it happen?"

"I got a 29 at putt putt last night on 36 holes. Should be on ESPN today."

"It was like a pitch and putt course."

"Dude….Nice score on the par 3 course"

"Tried to watch, saw there was a 59 in the making, but could not find it on any channel in Canada. Sounds cool though."

"So a 58 and a 59 in two years 🤔"

"Indeed - for your record books, so it will soon be forgotten because nobody cares."

"Sounds like a really difficult setup"

"Wow I played that course a couple a months ago. That’s a great score. 59 wow."

"The putting on LIV can’t be compared… they honestly can’t miss!"

"Not even a lead story on any major sports channel…doesn’t matter yet"

"The kid is playing top golf at the moment."

"It's not that difficult when you’re playing on wide fairways with no rough and slow greens. Let’s see them shoot that at Torrey South or Pebble."

"I played solid since the beginning." Joaquin Niemann says he is 'happy' with his first-round 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba

Speaking at the post-round interview on Thursday, Joaquin Niemann reflected on his brilliant 59 in the opening round of the LIV Golf Mayakoba. He said:

"It was obviously an amazing round. I played solid since the beginning, and I never stopped playing good. It was good to hit good tee shots on the last couple holes where they're kind of tricky, especially 16, 18, and No. 1.

"I gave myself a few chances also the last couple holes to go even lower, but yeah, still really, really happy."

Niemann is grouped with Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia for the second round of LIV Golf Mayakoba. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Friday, February 3, at 12:45 p.m. (local time).