“No way Bhatia choked that, yikes”; “What a terrible finish” – Fans react to Akshay Bhatia’s ‘brutal’ loss to Cam Davis at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Akshay Bhatia was brilliant throughout the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week. However, on the final hole, he suffered an unexpected choke that caused the trophy to slip from his grasp.
On Sunday, June 30, Cam Davis fired a 2-under 70 in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 18-under to secure a one-shot victory over Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, and Min Woo Lee. This was his second win on the PGA Tour, both at the Detroit Golf Club.
Bhatia played conservatively throughout the day and managed to pick up two birdies after bogeying the third hole. He still held the lead going into the final hole and seemed all set for victory. However, he missed two putts on the 18th and handed the win to the Australian.
Fans online were surprised by Akshay Bhatia's shocking choke on the final hole. Some fans also criticized his conservative play on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"No way Bhatia choked that yikes"
"What a terrible finish. Congratulations to Davis, but come on."
"Cam Davis was the only one in contention who stayed aggressive with his strategy and putter," one fan commented. "Could've won by 3 or 4 without a few bad breaks and totally deserved the win. Feel terrible for Ashkay, just couldn't free up the putting stroke"
"brutal," one fan commented. "Bhatia’s only 3 putt this week and on hole 72"
"Bhatia deserves to lose that tournament! Play conservative all day with a weak lead.. serves him right! He’ll remember this one," another fan opined.
"Pretty painful to watch. Which player was going to choke the least. No wonder Scottie has all those wins this year," one user posted.
How much did Akshay Bhatia earn at the Rocket Mortgage Classic?
Akshay Bhatia received $616,400 for the joint runner-up finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Winner Cam Davis bagged $1.656 million for his second win on the PGA Tour.
Here's the payout for the Rocket Mortgage Classic:
- 1. Cam Davis: $1.656 million
- T2. Davis Thompson: $616,400
- T2. Min Woo Lee: $616,400
- T2. Akshay Bhatia: $616,400
- T2. Aaron Rai: $616,400
- T6. Rico Hoey: $300,150
- T6. Eric Cole: $300,150
- T6. Erik van Rooyen: $300,150
- T6. Cameron Young: $300,150
- T10. Taylor Moore: $206,233.33
- T10. J.J. Spaun: $206,233.33
- T10. Dylan Wu: $206,233.33
- T10. Hayden Springer: $206,233.33
- T10. Nick Dunlap: $206,233.33
- T10. Luke Clanton (a): $206,233.33
- T10. Sam Stevens: $206,233.33
- T17. David Skinns: $149,500
- T17. Troy Merritt: $149,500
- T17. Ben Silverman: $149,500
- T20. Carl Yuan: $113,068
- T20. Andrew Novak: $113,068
- T20. Patton Kizzire: $113,068
- T20. Ben Kohles: $113,068
- T20. Neal Shipley: $113,068