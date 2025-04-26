"Nobody cares," "Entertaining golf" - Bryson DeChambeau's 391 yard drive at LIV Golf Mexico City leaves fans divided 

Bryson DeChambeau began the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City event on a high note. After Round 1 at the Club de Golf Chapultepec ended, DeChambeau found himself as the solo leader. While there were many good aspects about DeChambeau's game in Round 1, what made the headlines were his drives.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), popular golf page NUCLR Golf posted a video of the 2024 U.S. Open winner in which he hit a 391 yard drive. This drive by DeChambeau landed on the green. You can take a look at the post from NUCLR Golf below:

This post by the popular golf page drew many reactions from fans. While some reactions were against Bryson DeChambeau, others were in favor of the American golfer. One user who wrote against DeChambeau mentioned that "nobody cares" about the LIV Golfers drive:

Another user, however, wrote in support of Bryson DeChambeau. The user wrote:

Let us take a look at more reactions to Bryson DeChambeau's 391-yard drive in Round 1 of LIV Golf Mexico City:

"Some real life HappyGilmore type of shit ☄️☄️☄️" one user wrote.

"Then he high fived all 25 people on the tee." another user wrote.

"He’s by far the best player in golf. I’m talking about how he’s interacts with fans and the energy he brings to the game." wrote one user.

"Easy golf courses result in low scores. LIV is a joke." a user wrote.

"The People's champion doing what he does best.🏆🏆" one user wrote.

As of this writing, Bryson DeChambeau is currently playing in Round 2 of LIV Golf Mexico City. Currently, DeChambeau is through 9 holes in the competition and he has shot 1 eagle and 2 birdies until now. It's also worth mentioning that DeChambeau has scored 2 bogeys as well.

Who is Bryson DeChambeau paired with in Round 2 of the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City?

In Round 2 of LIV Golf Mexico City, Bryson DeChambeau is paired with Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith. The trio tee'd off at 12:05 PM local time. Here is a detailed look at the pairings for Round 2 of LIV Golf Mexico City:

Group 1 (Starting from Hole 1): Harold Varner III, Tyrrell Hatton, Bubba Watson

Group 2 (Starting from Hole 1): Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau

Group 3 (Starting from Hole 2): Matt Jones, Joaquin Niemann, Lucas Herbert

Group 4 (Starting from Hole 3): Jason Kokrak, Anirban Lahiri, Patrick Reed

Group 5 (Starting from Hole 4): Paul Casey, Marc Leishman, Carlos Ortiz

Group 6 (Starting from Hole 17): Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III

Group 7 (Starting from Hole 16): Ian Poulter, Matthew Wolff, Graeme McDowell

Group 8 (Starting from Hole 5): Luis Masaveu, Charl Schwartzel, Brooks Koepka

Group 9 (Starting from Hole 6): Frederik Kjettrup, Sam Horsfield, David Puig

Group 10 (Starting from Hole 7): Dean Burmester, Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters

Group 11 (Starting from Hole 8): Chieh-Po Lee, Lee Westwood, Phil Mickelson

Group 12 (Starting from Hole 9): Mito Pereira, Richard Bland, Anthony Kim

Group 13 (Starting from Hole 11): Cameron Tringale, Jinichiro Kozuma, Henrik Stenson

Group 14 (Starting from Hole 11): Martin Kaymer, Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Muñoz

Group 15 (Starting from Hole 12): Ben Campbell, Yubin Jang, Andy Ogletree

Group 16 (Starting from Hole 13): Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace, Caleb Surratt

Group 17 (Starting from Hole 14): Peter Uihlein, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na

Group 18 (Starting from Hole 15): Danny Lee, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk

