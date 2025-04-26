LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 round 2 tee times and groupings explored

LIV Golf Mexico is underway at Club de Golf Chapultepec and the first round has concluded. The second round will kick off on Saturday, April 26, and the tee off time is 12:05 p.m. local time.
After the first round, Bryson DeChambeau is in the lead with a score of eight-under. He’s closely followed by Cameron Smith and Jon Rahm who are tied for T2 with a score of seven-under.
For day two, DeChambeau is paired with Rahm and Smith in group two, and they will start from hole 1. All players will tee off in a shot-gun format at different holes.
Here are the grouping and holes for LIV Golf Mexico round two (Via LIV Golf):
- Group 1 (Starting from Hole 1): Harold Varner III, Tyrrell Hatton, Bubba Watson
- Group 2 (Starting from Hole 1): Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau
- Group 3 (Starting from Hole 2): Matt Jones, Joaquin Niemann, Lucas Herbert
- Group 4 (Starting from Hole 3): Jason Kokrak, Anirban Lahiri, Patrick Reed
- Group 5 (Starting from Hole 4): Paul Casey, Marc Leishman, Carlos Ortiz
- Group 6 (Starting from Hole 17): Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III
- Group 7 (Starting from Hole 16): Ian Poulter, Matthew Wolff, Graeme McDowell
- Group 8 (Starting from Hole 5): Luis Masaveu, Charl Schwartzel, Brooks Koepka
- Group 9 (Starting from Hole 6): Frederik Kjettrup, Sam Horsfield, David Puig
- Group 10 (Starting from Hole 7): Dean Burmester, Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters
- Group 11 (Starting from Hole 8): Chieh-Po Lee, Lee Westwood, Phil Mickelson
- Group 12 (Starting from Hole 9): Mito Pereira, Richard Bland, Anthony Kim
- Group 13 (Starting from Hole 11): Cameron Tringale, Jinichiro Kozuma, Henrik Stenson
- Group 14 (Starting from Hole 11): Martin Kaymer, Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Muñoz
- Group 15 (Starting from Hole 12): Ben Campbell, Yubin Jang, Andy Ogletree
- Group 16 (Starting from Hole 13): Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace, Caleb Surratt
- Group 17 (Starting from Hole 14): Peter Uihlein, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na
- Group 18 (Starting from Hole 15): Danny Lee, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk
LIV Golf Mexico leaderboard after round two
Here’s a look at the top contenders on the provisional leaderboard for LIV Golf Mexico round two (Via LIV Golf):
- 1: Bryson DeChambeau (-8)
- T2: Cameron Smith (-7)
- T2: Jon Rahm (-7)
- 4: Bubba Watson (-5)
- 5: Tyrrell Hatton (-4)
- T6: Harold Varner III (-3)
- T6: Lucas Herbert (-3)
- T6: Joaquin Niemann (-3)
- T6: Matt Jones (-3)
- T6: Patrick Reed (-3)
- T6: Anirban Lahiri (-3)
- T6: Jason Kokrak (-3)
- T6: Carlos Ortiz (-3)
- T14: Marc Leishman (-2)
- T14: Paul Casey (-2)
- T14: Charles Howell III (-2)
- T14: Brendan Steele (-2)
- T14: Talor Gooch (-2)
- T14: Graeme McDowell (-2)
- T14: Matthew Wolff (-2)
- T14: Ian Poulter (-2)
- T14: Brooks Koepka (-2)
- T23: Charl Schwartzel (-1)
- T23: Luis Masaveu (-1)
- T23: David Puig (-1)
- T23: Sam Horsfield (-1)
- T23: Frederik Kjettrup (-1)
- T28: Thomas Pieters (E)
- T28: Dustin Johnson (E)
- T28: Dean Burmester (E)
- T28: Phil Mickelson (E)
- T28: Lee Westwood (E)
- T28: Chieh-Po Lee (E)
- T28: Anthony Kim (E)
- T28: Richard Bland (E)