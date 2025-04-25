Anthony Kim sweats it out as he looks to lift the curse at LIV Golf Mexico City 2025

Anthony Kim made his return to professional golf after nearly 12 years when he signed with LIV Golf in 2024. While there were many expectations from the American, sadly he has not been able to live up to them. Until now, Kim is yet to register a win in the Saudi-backed tour.

Ad

The ongoing 2025 season has also not begun in the best possible manner for Kim. In the four events he has played until now, Kim has been nowhere close to winning. However, at the upcoming LIV Golf Mexico City event, the 39-year-old will be determined to lift the curse and potentially claim his first LIV Golf Individual title.

Anthony Kim was seen preparing for the same. On his Instagram story, Kim uploaded videos of him practicing his swings and putts at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico. You can check snippets of Kim's Instagram story below:

Ad

Trending

A snippet from Anthony Kim's Instagram story [Image via anthonykimofficial]

A snippet from Anthony Kim's Instagram story [Image via @anthonykimofficial]

Anthony Kim will go into LIV Golf Mexico after securing his best finish this season at LIV Golf Miami. In the event which was held at the Trump National Doral Miami, Kim scored 74-83-67. This score ensured he finished T29, which has been his best so far.

Ad

How much did Anthony Kim earn for his T29 finish at LIV Golf Miami?

The 2025 LIV Golf Miami event had a total purse of $25,000,000. While the lion's share of this purse went to the tournament winner Marc Leishman, Anthony Kim earned $170,000 for finishing T29. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami event:

1 Marc Leishman -6 $4,000,000

2 Charl Schwartzel -5 $2,250,000

3 Sergio Garcia -4 $1,500,000

4 Carlos Ortiz -3 $1,000,000

5 Bryson DeChambeau -2 $800,000

6 Phil Mickelson -1 $700,000

T7 Harold Varner III E $562,500

T7 Patrick Reed E $562,500

T9 Cameron Smith 1 $409,167

T9 Danny Lee 1 $409,167

T9 Jon Rahm 1 $409,167

T12 Talor Gooch 2 $350,000

T12 Charles Howell III 2 $350,000

T14 David Puig 3 $343,750

T14 Tom McKibbin 3 $343,750

T14 Cameron Tringale 3 $343,750

T14 Dean Burmester 3 $343,750

T18 Anirban Lahiri 4 $250,000

T18 Brooks Koepka 4 $250,000

T18 Lucas Herbert 4 $250,000

T21 Matt Jones 5 $220,000

T21 Sebastian Munoz 5 $220,000

T21 Peter Uihlein 5 $220,000

T24 Caleb Surratt 6 $195,000

T24 Young-han Song 6 $195,000

T24 Luis Masaveu 6 $195,000

T27 Dustin Johnson 7 $182,500

T27 Sam Horsfield 7 $182,500

T29 Anthony Kim 8 $170,000

T29 Martin Kaymer 8 $170,000

T29 Paul Casey 8 $170,000

T33 Yubin Jang 9 $145,572

T33 Tyrrell Hatton 9 $145,572

T33 Brendan Steele 9 $145,572

T33 Bubba Watson 9 $145,572

T33 Ian Poulter 9 $145,572

T33 Joaquin Niemann 9 $145,572

T33 Louis Oosthuizen 9 $145,572

T39 Adrian Meronk 10 $135,333

T39 Thomas Pieters 10 $135,333

T39 Jason Kokrak 10 $135,333

42 Matthew Wolff 12 $130,000

43 Kjettrup 13 $128,000

T44 Graeme McDowell 14 $126,500

T44 Kevin Na 14 $126,500

46 Abraham Ancer 15 $125,000

T47 Richard Bland 16 $101,000

T47 Andy Ogletree 16 $101,000

T47 Henrik Stenson 16 $101,000

50 Branden Grace 17 $60,000

51 Lee Westwood 18 $60,000

52 Mito Pereira 19 $50,000

T53 Max Lee 21 $50,000

T53 Ben Campbell 21 $50,000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More