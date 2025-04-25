Anthony Kim sweats it out as he looks to lift the curse at LIV Golf Mexico City 2025

Anthony Kim made his return to professional golf after nearly 12 years when he signed with LIV Golf in 2024. While there were many expectations from the American, sadly he has not been able to live up to them. Until now, Kim is yet to register a win in the Saudi-backed tour.
The ongoing 2025 season has also not begun in the best possible manner for Kim. In the four events he has played until now, Kim has been nowhere close to winning. However, at the upcoming LIV Golf Mexico City event, the 39-year-old will be determined to lift the curse and potentially claim his first LIV Golf Individual title.
Anthony Kim was seen preparing for the same. On his Instagram story, Kim uploaded videos of him practicing his swings and putts at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico. You can check snippets of Kim's Instagram story below:
Anthony Kim will go into LIV Golf Mexico after securing his best finish this season at LIV Golf Miami. In the event which was held at the Trump National Doral Miami, Kim scored 74-83-67. This score ensured he finished T29, which has been his best so far.
How much did Anthony Kim earn for his T29 finish at LIV Golf Miami?
The 2025 LIV Golf Miami event had a total purse of $25,000,000. While the lion's share of this purse went to the tournament winner Marc Leishman, Anthony Kim earned $170,000 for finishing T29. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami event:
