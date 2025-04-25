  • home icon
Anthony Kim sweats it out as he looks to lift the curse at LIV Golf Mexico City 2025

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Apr 25, 2025 16:16 GMT
Anthony Kim at LIV Golf Greenbrier 2024 [Image via IMAGN]
Anthony Kim at LIV Golf Greenbrier 2024 [Image via IMAGN]

Anthony Kim made his return to professional golf after nearly 12 years when he signed with LIV Golf in 2024. While there were many expectations from the American, sadly he has not been able to live up to them. Until now, Kim is yet to register a win in the Saudi-backed tour.

The ongoing 2025 season has also not begun in the best possible manner for Kim. In the four events he has played until now, Kim has been nowhere close to winning. However, at the upcoming LIV Golf Mexico City event, the 39-year-old will be determined to lift the curse and potentially claim his first LIV Golf Individual title.

Anthony Kim was seen preparing for the same. On his Instagram story, Kim uploaded videos of him practicing his swings and putts at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico. You can check snippets of Kim's Instagram story below:

A snippet from Anthony Kim's Instagram story [Image via anthonykimofficial]
A snippet from Anthony Kim's Instagram story [Image via anthonykimofficial]
A snippet from Anthony Kim's Instagram story [Image via @anthonykimofficial]
A snippet from Anthony Kim's Instagram story [Image via @anthonykimofficial]

Anthony Kim will go into LIV Golf Mexico after securing his best finish this season at LIV Golf Miami. In the event which was held at the Trump National Doral Miami, Kim scored 74-83-67. This score ensured he finished T29, which has been his best so far.

How much did Anthony Kim earn for his T29 finish at LIV Golf Miami?

The 2025 LIV Golf Miami event had a total purse of $25,000,000. While the lion's share of this purse went to the tournament winner Marc Leishman, Anthony Kim earned $170,000 for finishing T29. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami event:

  • 1 Marc Leishman -6 $4,000,000
  • 2 Charl Schwartzel -5 $2,250,000
  • 3 Sergio Garcia -4 $1,500,000
  • 4 Carlos Ortiz -3 $1,000,000
  • 5 Bryson DeChambeau -2 $800,000
  • 6 Phil Mickelson -1 $700,000
  • T7 Harold Varner III E $562,500
  • T7 Patrick Reed E $562,500
  • T9 Cameron Smith 1 $409,167
  • T9 Danny Lee 1 $409,167
  • T9 Jon Rahm 1 $409,167
  • T12 Talor Gooch 2 $350,000
  • T12 Charles Howell III 2 $350,000
  • T14 David Puig 3 $343,750
  • T14 Tom McKibbin 3 $343,750
  • T14 Cameron Tringale 3 $343,750
  • T14 Dean Burmester 3 $343,750
  • T18 Anirban Lahiri 4 $250,000
  • T18 Brooks Koepka 4 $250,000
  • T18 Lucas Herbert 4 $250,000
  • T21 Matt Jones 5 $220,000
  • T21 Sebastian Munoz 5 $220,000
  • T21 Peter Uihlein 5 $220,000
  • T24 Caleb Surratt 6 $195,000
  • T24 Young-han Song 6 $195,000
  • T24 Luis Masaveu 6 $195,000
  • T27 Dustin Johnson 7 $182,500
  • T27 Sam Horsfield 7 $182,500
  • T29 Anthony Kim 8 $170,000
  • T29 Martin Kaymer 8 $170,000
  • T29 Paul Casey 8 $170,000
  • T33 Yubin Jang 9 $145,572
  • T33 Tyrrell Hatton 9 $145,572
  • T33 Brendan Steele 9 $145,572
  • T33 Bubba Watson 9 $145,572
  • T33 Ian Poulter 9 $145,572
  • T33 Joaquin Niemann 9 $145,572
  • T33 Louis Oosthuizen 9 $145,572
  • T39 Adrian Meronk 10 $135,333
  • T39 Thomas Pieters 10 $135,333
  • T39 Jason Kokrak 10 $135,333
  • 42 Matthew Wolff 12 $130,000
  • 43 Kjettrup 13 $128,000
  • T44 Graeme McDowell 14 $126,500
  • T44 Kevin Na 14 $126,500
  • 46 Abraham Ancer 15 $125,000
  • T47 Richard Bland 16 $101,000
  • T47 Andy Ogletree 16 $101,000
  • T47 Henrik Stenson 16 $101,000
  • 50 Branden Grace 17 $60,000
  • 51 Lee Westwood 18 $60,000
  • 52 Mito Pereira 19 $50,000
  • T53 Max Lee 21 $50,000
  • T53 Ben Campbell 21 $50,000
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
