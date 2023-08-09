"Nobody is entirely sure" - Scottie Scheffler shares ambiguous outlook on PGA x LIV's framework agreement progress

Scottie Scheffler might be ranked number 1 in the world of golf but when it comes to the new PGA Tour x LIV Golf merger, he is just as clueless as everyone else.

Recently, Jay Monahan held a players' meeting, ahead of the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship in Memphis. Only 25 players attended the meeting, and very few details about the framework agreement were provided.

The frequency of player meetings has increased recently after pro players demanded transparency in the decision-making process of the new merger.

Scottie Scheffler himself isn't quite clear with what the agreement is as of now. Speaking via NUCLR Golf on Twitter, he said:

“Yeah, you have the framework agreement, which nobody is entirely sure what that means, and then you've got whatever they're working towards. The position where I'm sitting now, it just seems like they've got a long way to go in that sense to where there's still not really much to say. We still don't really have a great idea as to what is going on right now.”

Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and other pros express concerns over ambiguity of framework agreement

The LIV Golf x PGA Tour deal is a rather complicated one and will take upwards of a year to put into place. The progress is slow and the frustration amongst golfers is building up. Rickie Fowler too, expressed similar opinions to Scottie Scheffler, saying that there is no surety yet.

“There’s still a whole lot that no one really knows, and we don’t know. It’s just continuing to trust that leadership and everyone is doing what’s best for all of us and the tour moving forward. Some of that was talked about in calls before this," Fowler said (via The Guardian).

Tom Hoge on the other hand felt that not a lot comes from players' meetings, but everyone just has to be patient. He said (via AP News):

“It was good just to have Jay there in front of us, see him again and see that he’s doing well. Who knows what the path is going forward? I’ll guess we’ll just wait and see.”

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay, two members of the players' board, however, were no-shows. They did not attend the meeting, possibly due to the lack of trust between Jay Monahan and them.