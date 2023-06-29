“Nobody’s really interested” - New British Masters host Nick Faldo says LIV Golf ‘won’t survive' for the future

Nick Faldo became the new host of the British Masters. He will commit to his job as the host of the tournaments till 2026. Recently, he opened up about the tournament to the reporters at the Warwickshire. Speaking about the position, Faldo said:

“I’m honoured to be in this position. I’m looking forward to a nice stretch over the next five years or more."

Reporters also questioned him on the future of LIV Golf, a 54-hole format team game, to which the six-time major champion responded saying that LIV Golf has no future as it's not even a proper team-play game. He said:

“I don’t think so, because nobody’s really interested. They’re not going to get the sponsorship they want. They call it a team [event] and it’s not because it’s stroke play. You see your mates on the putting green and say, ‘Play well.’ Then you see them in the scorers’ tent and say, ‘What did you shoot?’ That’s it. A team is out there helping, shoulder to shoulder. That’s a true team."

Nick Faldo further spoke about the historic team event the Ryder Cup. He added:

“You have the ultimate team event, the Ryder Cup, you know the passion and the atmosphere of that. They’re not playing with the same passion and atmosphere as the Ryder Cup. It’s only half a dozen [players] that are really current, half of the field I don’t really know, and half the field are there for the very nice last-placed money that you still get if you shoot 20-over.”

Nick Faldo talks about the PGA Tour-PIF merger

The PGA Tour announced a contract with LIV Golf earlier this month to develop a business company called NewCo to promote and unify the sport. However, Nick Faldo is concerned about the commercial company.

Speaking about the merger, Nick Faldo said:

“That’s impossible. I think the bodies have the best interest in trying to create a global [sport], and if they are truly on board, with a bottomless pit of money, they should be able to make the call.

“I was one of the few guys who really did genuinely play a world tour back in the day. Seve [Ballesteros], [Nick] Price, Greg [Norman] did, we went everywhere, all four corners of the world. I would love to see that", he added.

The new merger comes with a lot of surprises. A framework of the merger was leaked on the internet earlier this week, which provided exclusive details about the deal between the two series.

It says that the Tour Officials will work to provide LIV golfers with OWGR points and also mention them re-applying for membership. It also talked about the co-existence of the LIV Golf, PGA Tour, and DP World Tour.

However, the future of the Saudi circuit is in the hands of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who can disband the series if he wishes to. Monahan will also be the chairperson of the NewCo.

