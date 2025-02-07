"Nobody wants Sergio": Fans back Justin Rose over Sergio Garcia as future Ryder Cup captain

Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia is in talks to lead Team Europe in the 2027 Ryder Cup. NUCLR Golf shared a statement from Garcia (on X) in which he spoke about the possible captaincy, but also added that his focus remains on getting into the team as a player.

Garcia has received mixed reviews since the statement was posted on the social media app. While some fans are in favor of him becoming captain, many believe he shouldn't and favor Justin Rose to lead Team Europe in 2027.

A user on X open wrote about their desire to see Rose as captain. The user wrote:

"Justin Rose will be next captain. Nobody wants Sergio."

Let us take a look at more reactions to Sergio Garcia's statement on X:

"Won’t be a Ryder Cuo Captain in Ireland, Justin Rose I would think is next," a user wrote.

"Absolutely not. @JustinRose99 will lead us in 2027," wrote a user.

"Yeah, the DP is stacked. Rahm and Hatton are RC guys as is BAD and maybe Brook if he can win a major...not much interest in any other LIV players." one user wrote.

"Absolutely zero talk in the last 2 years. His baby antics at the BMW alone are enough to say "no thank you," a user wrote.

"As a Ryder Cup legend in his day, I can honestly say I hope not!" wrote a user.

"Is Europe hurting that bad…or is this a joke?" one user wrote.

While Sergio Garcia's statement has drawn quite a reaction on social media, it's important to note that the 2027 Ryder Cup is two years away. Before that, Luke Donald will captain Team Europe and Keegan Bradley will captain Team USA in the 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup.

Where will Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose play next?

While Sergio Garcia is in action this week, Justin Rose has already played his part. The PGA Tour veteran won't be a part of the field at the WM Phoenix Open, but he was recently spotted playing in the Tiger Woods-led TMRW Golf League (TGL).

Rose and his teammate Collin Morikawa led the Los Angeles Golf Club to a victory over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf. This was Los Angeles' second consecutive victory in the league and a major up for Rose, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week.

As for Sergio Garcia, the Spanish golfer has begun the 2025 season by playing at LIV Golf Riyadh. The event is the season opener for the Saudi-backed tour, and there is already plenty of buzz around the tournament since it's being played at night under the floodlights.

The tournament will be extremely important for Garcia and the Fireballs GC after they finished sixth last year. The Fireballs GC will be led by Garcia this year, and the other golfers on the team are Abraham Ancer, Luis Masaveu, and David Puig.

