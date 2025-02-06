Who is leading the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh after round 1: Leaderboard explored

The first round of the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 was played on Thursday, February 6, at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. The tournament is played at night, one of the very few events in the world to do so.

Adrian Meronk leads the individual competition at LIV Golf Riyadh with a 10-under 62. The team competition is led by Jon Rahm's Legion XIII.

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh Round 1 Leaderboard

Here is the LIV Golf Riyadh individual and team leaderboard after the first round:

Individual

1 Adrian Meronk -10

2 Sebastián Muñoz -8

T3 Lee Westwood -7

T3 Tom McKibbin -7

T5 Charles Howell III -6

T5 Tyrrell Hatton -6

T5 Dean Burmester -6

T5 Caleb Surratt -6

T9 Marc Leishman -5

T9 Dustin Johnson -5

T9 Cameron Smith -5

T9 Jon Rahm -5

T9 Joaquín Niemann -5

T9 David Puig -5

T15 Sergio Garcia -4

T15 Henrik Stenson -4

T15 Wade Ormsby -4

T15 Brendan Steele -4

T15 Danny Lee -4

T15 Ben Campbell -4

T15 Sam Horsfield -4

T15 Lucas Herbert -4

T15 Matthew Wolff -4

T24 Paul Casey -3

T24 Bubba Watson -3

T24 Peter Uihlein -3

T24 Anirban Lahiri -3

T24 Patrick Reed -3

T24 Thomas Pieters -3

T24 Abraham Ancer -3

T24 Bryson DeChambeau -3

T32 Graeme McDowell -2

T32 Kevin Na -2

T32 Ian Poulter -2

T32 Richard Bland -2

T32 Martin Kaymer -2

T32 Harold Varner III -2

T32 Mito Pereira -2

T32 Chieh-Po Lee -2

T40 Louis Oosthuizen -1

T40 Anthony Kim -1

T40 Cameron Tringale -1

T40 Ollie Schniederjans -1

T40 Yubin Jang -1

T45 Jason Kokrak E

T45 Carlos Ortiz E

T45 Talor Gooch E

T45 Luis Masaveu E

T49 Charl Schwartzel +1

T49 Branden Grace +1

T49 Frederik Kjettrup +1

T52 Matt Jones +2

T52 Brooks Koepka +2

54 Andy Ogletree +3

Teams

1 Legion XIII GC -24

2 Majesticks GC -17

T3 Crushers GC -15

T3 Torque GC -15

5 RangeGoats GC -14

T6 4Aces GC -13

T6 Cleeks GC -13

T8 Ripper GC -12

T8 Fireballs GC -12

10 IronHeads GC -11

11 Stinger GC -5

12 HyFlyers GC -3

13 Smash GC E

Adrian Meronk played the first round of the LIV Golf Riyadh with 10 birdies and no bogeys. The Pole is looking for his first victory in the league he joined in 2024.

One of the off-season newcomers, Tom McKibbin, had the best possible debut as he carded an eagle and five birdies with no bogeys in the first round of LIV Golf Riyadh. His captain and 2024 individual champion, Jon Rahm, carded six birdies and a bogey to sit in a share of ninth place after 18 holes.

