“None. No role at all” - Jon Rahm dispels rumors of Phil Mickelson being involved in his LIV Golf move

Jon Rahm's decision to join the LIV Golf league has stunned the golf world. The Spaniard has been in the headlines ever since the rumors of his move began, and some even speculated that Phil Mickelson was involved in Rahm’s decision to move to LIV Golf.

However, in a recent Q&A session with Fox News before being announced as a LIV player, the 11-time PGA Tour winner cleared the air. Rahm explained that Mickelson had no part to play in his decision to join the Saudi-backed league.

Jon Rahm stated (according to Golf Magic):

"None. No role at all. All those players on LIV are finding out shortly after we're doing this Q&A. No role at all. He's somebody I lean on to for advice as I've always done but not somebody I've talked to. I know he wishes I could've talked to him but it's not something I could've done."

Jon Rahm’s announcement to join the LIV Golf league came on 7th December. He has reportedly been offered a whopping signing amount in the region of £450 million for joining the league. Rahm even confessed that money was one of the factors that influenced his decision to join the breakaway series.

Jon Rahm was quoted as saying according to the BBC:

"Obviously, [money] is a factor and it's an important one in this decision. The love of the game and wanting to grow it in a global market. Being part of the team. Being a captain. Hopefully being a leader to team-mates. It makes me want to work harder than I have done now to actually prove myself. "

"Hopefully some time in the future some kids in Spain will want to be part of this team that I am going to build. Hopefully it's something that I am related to for a very long time. Hopefully until the day I die. And I can make it something very special," Rahm added.

Paige Spiranac and other golf enthusiasts comment on Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf move

After Rahm confirmed his switch to LIV Golf, many golfers as well as fans were quite upset to see the two-time Major winner part ways with the PGA Tour. However, there were also a few who supported the alliance between LIV Golf and Rahm and claimed prior knowledge of the move.

In a recent episode of Apple's The Girls are Back podcast, golf influencer Paige Spiranac stated that she had previously heard rumors about the move. Spiranac said:

“We had Jordan Spieth recently saying that he has also heard these rumors. And I think that is something that's really interesting."

Javier Ballesteros, the son of the late Seve Ballesteros, supported the 29-year-old golfer’s recent move. According to Javier, Rahm is a great golfer and should have the freedom to choose where he wants to play.

Jr. Ballesteros posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle defending Rahm:

“Everybody it's free to express it's opinion about Rahm’s move, but c’mon! Golfers should play wherever they want and Rahm has earned the right to choose where and when to play. At the end of the day, he will be remembered for the Majors and the Ryder Cup. And he will definitely be remembered!!”

Expand Tweet