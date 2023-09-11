“Norman beats Rory McIlroy… Poetic” – Fans react to Vincent Norrman winning the Horizon Irish Open with a final round 65

Vincent Norrman clinched the 2023 Horizon Irish Open on Sunday, September 10. The Swedish golfer recorded a second straight victory on the DP World Tour after shooting 7-under 65 in the final round of the Irish Open.

Norrman captured the title as Rory McIlroy faltered with his performance on Sunday, allowing him to register a one-stroke victory over Hurly Long. McIlroy finished in the T16 position with Julien Brun, Macel Siem, Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Guido Migliozzi, Paul Waring and Erik Van Rooyen.

The DP World Tour shared a post on Norrman's victory on its X account with a caption saying:

"Vincent Norrman wins the Horizon Irish Open with a stunning final round 65."

Expand Tweet

Fans took to the comments section to write:

"Norman beats Rory …. Poetic."

Expand Tweet

"Great win for Vincent but their was some terrible golf from the so called stars," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Some guy named Norman destroys Rory. Seems about right," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vincent Norrman turned pro in 2021 and won two professional events. He had previously clinched the trophy of the Barbasol Championship and then competed at the 3M Open. In the latter tournament, he finished in the T50 position before finishing T58 at the Wyndham Championship.

Norrman also cracked in the top 70 of the FedEx standings and finished T49 at the St. Jude Championship.

"I'm over the moon" - Vincent Norrman talks about his victory at 2023 Irish Open

Norrman started his game at the 2023 Irish Open on Thursday, September 7 with a birdie on the seventh hole and added another birdie on the ninth hole. He made three more birdies on the back-nine along with a bogey to score 4-under 68 in the first round.

In the second round, Norrman made four birdies, one double bogey and a bogey to score 71. He played the third round of 70 after making four birdies and two bogeys. She played a bogey-free round on Sunday to score 65 after making seven birdies.

Vincent Norrman settled with a score of 14-under 274, to clinch the trophy by one stroke over Hurly Long.

Speaking about his victory, Norman said (via BBC.com):

"It means everything. It was a long wait [for everyone to finish] but I'm super happy. I can't believe this happened. I'm over the moon.

"I was starting off a little so-so and I made two birdies and got a rain delay, had a coffee and then went out and flushed it."

Grant Forrest settled for third place at the Irish Open in a four-way tie with Ryan Fox, Shane Lowry, and Triston Lawrence.

Shubhankar Sharma, who topped the leaderboard for the first two rounds, ended up finishing in seventh place. He was in a five-way tie with Min Woo Lee, Nick Bachem, Rikuya Hoshino and Connor Syme.