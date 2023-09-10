Vincent Norrman WITB: Exploring what's in the Irish Open Champion's bag

Vincent Norrman shot a staggering bogey-free 7-under 65 in the final round to win his second DP World Tour title at the 2023 Irish Open. He jumped around 20 places in the leaderboard to register a victory at the K Club.

Interestingly, this was the second win of the season for the Swedish professional golfer. In mid-July, he won the Barbasol Championship, an event which is also co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

Defeating the field, which included the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and many more, requires a great skill set. In addition to that, Norrman must have used premium golf equipment as well.

So, without further ado, let's look at what is inside Vincent Norrman's golf bag:

Driver - Titleist TSR3 10 degrees

3-Wood - TaylorMade SIM 15 degrees

5-Wood - TaylorMade SIM 19 degrees

Irons - Titleist 620CB and Titleist 620MB

Wedges - Titleist Vokey SM9 50 degrees, 54 degrees, and 60 degrees

Putter - TaylorMade Spider X

Ball - Titleist Pro V1x

Vincent Norrman also used similar equipment in the 2023 Barbasol Championship. He defeated English professional golfer Nathan Kimsey in a playoff match to register his first professional win on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

How has Vincent Norrman performed in the 2023 Irish Open?

The 25-year-old Swedish professional golfer started his campaign at the K Club with a 4 under 68 round. He started off with six consecutive par scores and followed it with a birdie on the seventh hole. He shot a bogey on the 13th hole and ended his opening round with two more consecutive birdies.

Vincent Norrman came back on Friday for the second round. He kicked off with a brilliant birdie on the first hole but followed it with a double bogey on the second hole. At the end of the day, he shot a 1 under 71 with four birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey on his scorecard.

In the third round, the Swedish golfer shot a 2 under 70. He shot a bogey on the fifth hole and one on the 13th. Overall, his scorecard had four birdies, which he shot on 4th, 8th, 9th, and 18th hole.

Finally, in the final round at the K Club, Vincent Norrman did not shoot a single bogey. Interestingly, he shot a birdie on the 13th hole, where he previously shot three bogeys in all the earlier rounds. On the 9th hole, he came out as successful, sinking four birdies in all four rounds.

Norrman ended his 2023 Irish Open campaign with a blistering 7 under 65. He defeated German Hurly Long by one stroke, which helped him record his second DP World Tour title and also his second win of the season.