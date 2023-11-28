“Not enough for a hangover” - Min Woo Lee on partying after his Australian PGA Championship win ahead of the ISPS Handa Australian Open

Min Woo Lee won the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship. The 25-year-old young Perth superstar became Australia’s favorite after clinching the trophy while big shots like Cam Smith and Adam Scott failed. Despite enjoying a big win, Lee decided to keep his partying to the “right balance” and not overdo it.

Lee showcased maturity after winning the DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia co-sanctioned event. The golfer, committed to playing the ISPS Handa Australian Open this weekend at The Australian and The Lakes, decided to control his celebrations.

The golfer has revealed that he learnt his lesson about over-celebrating after a win on the Asian Tour earlier this year. Opening up about partying after an event win, Min Woo Lee said, as quoted by Golf Australia:

“Again, work to do this week. My win in Macau, I kind of learnt from. I went pretty hard after that win and had Zozo (Championship) the week after, so I thought I didn’t get the best preparation for that week, so I’m learning from those experiences.

"I just had a, I’ll say medium, not quiet, not massive, just right in the middle. Good enough to celebrate but not enough for a hangover, so right in between, and again, ready for this week.”

It's pertinent to note that Min Woo Lee ended his winners’ obligations and celebrations at the Australian PGA Championship early.

He went to sleep by midnight and flew to Sydney the next morning. Interestingly, the 25-year-old was one of the first to begin preparation for The Australian and The Lakes event on Monday.

Furthermore, Lee, who is a fan of singer Post Malone, said that he may also skip the star’s concert on Wednesday night to focus on the tournament in hand.

Min Woo Lee on his 'Let's Cook' celebration at the Royal Queensland

Despite cutting his celebrations short, Lee did manage to create one of the best moments of the year.

The golfer was seen donning a chef’s hat at the 17th, the party hole at Royal Queensland. The Aussie, who has 364,000 followers on Instagram, channeled the perfect ‘Let’s Cook’ moment of the year. The moment being an unplanned one, added to its effect.

Commenting on the chef’s hat moment, Min Woo Lee said:

“I still have to ask my caddie where he got the chef hat on 17 because … I told him before the hole ‘chuck me some balls, I’m going to throw them out after the hole’s done’. And then he gives me the chef’s hat, and I’m like, ‘I’m not wearing this’, and he’s like, ‘go on, wear it’.

"So I ended up wearing it. But it was a shock to me. I didn’t know that it was happening. So, I’ve still got to ask him when he got it.”

Min Woo Lee jumped seven spots in the Official World Golf Rankings after his Australian PGA Championship win. That took the golfer to No. 38 in the world, adding to his eligibility to represent Australia in the Paris Olympics next year.

Currently behind compatriots Cameron Smith and Jason Day on the list, he will eye a strong outcome this weekend.