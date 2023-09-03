“Not even worth $750, absolutely outrageous” – Fans react to Las Vegas’ Shadow Creek Golf Course raising its green fee from $1,000 to $1,250

The Shadow Creek Golf Course, which was already the most expensive course for playing one round, is about to increase the green fee even further. The MGM Resorts-owned golf course will now cost $1,250 per round, compared to the former price of $1,000, when it reopens on October 19.

Shadow Creek is a 72-hole, 7,560-yard Tom Fazio-designed golf course that has hosted several big golf events so far, including the Match: Tiger vs. Phil in 2018.

It's not the first time Shadow Creek has increased the price for tee times. Since MGM Resorts took ownership of the golf course located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2000, the tee time price has risen several times. Initially, the price was set at $500, which was then increased to $600 in 2019 and further to $1,000 in 2021.

Online fans were not happy with the increased pricing at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Most of them felt that the green fees were excessively costly.

Here's a look at some of the comments:

"Not even worth $750, absolutely outrageous at $1250. Good luck with that!"

"I’ve paid for Pebble, Harbour Town and a few TPCs, but that’s insane…"

"At $1250, IF I shoot my “average” score of 90 that correlates to $13.89/shot. Add in a few cocktails/swag and I think I’ll pass"

"PSA: Bethpage Black is $70 and a lot harder"

"$3-400 on a beauty course"

"Augusta National would be only course I’d pay that greens fee for…and by saying this I’m likely banned for life by green jackets haha"

"$200, no round of golf is worth the cost of a full set of clubs."

"Big deal.. $200milPhil gets comped there...you must love that."

"Honestly $300 for nice courses and $500 for bucket list. When I play local, $60"

"they may as well go to $2500. no one concerned with value would pay the $1250, and those that would do not care about cost. go big"

"What’s the twilight rate?"

"Do I get a hummer after the round in the locker room for $1250???"

"Today it’s $300. If I had my clubs and I made some money at the casino I’m game for $1250."

"$150, which is what I paid 20 years ago."

"Absolutely no round of golf is worth that."

"If want a year’s membership for that price."

"I mean if you’re paying 1250 you’re doing Vegas wrong. Everyone I know who’s playing their is paying 0 and the price is designed to keep people away so the experience is good"

How many professional events has Shadow Creek Golf Course hosted so far?

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson walk during The Match: Tiger vs. Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course

The MGM-owned golf course in Las Vegas, Nevada, has hosted several significant events. The first major event it hosted was the first season of the inaugural exhibition golf event presented by Capital One, officially titled 'The Match: Tiger vs. Phil.'

Shadow Creek's first PGA Tour event was the 2020 CJ Cup. Since 2021, it has been the venue for the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play event.