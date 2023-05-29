Create

Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play payout explored: Prize money explored 

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified May 29, 2023 12:43 GMT
Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Five
Pajaree Anannarukarn at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play 2023 (Image via Getty)

The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play concluded on Sunday with Pajaree Anannarukarn lifting the trophy. The 23-year-old Thai golfer defeated Japan’s Ayaka Furue in the final match to clinch her first LPGA title of the season. With the win, Anannarukarn bagged the winner’s share of $225,000 from the $1,500,000 prize purse.

The LPGA Match-Play teed off on Thursday, May 25, at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada. The four-day event had several interesting matchups between some of LPGA’s biggest names. However, it was Anannarukarn who came out on top. The young golfer won by a 3-and-1 margin in the 18-hole final. While she took the major share of the prize purse with the win, runner-up Furue settled for a $139,572 paycheck.

Interestingly, the consolation match was scrapped from the LPGA Tour event and the semifinal losers Leona Maguire and Linn Grant shared third place. The duo won $89,757 each. Quarter-finalists Carlota Ciganda, Albane Valenzuela, Celine Boutier and Lindsey Weaver-Wright won $48,906 each.

Meanwhile, Alison Lee, Cheyenne Knight, Anna Nordqvist, Maja Stark, Daniela Darquea, Angel Yin, Perrine Delacour and Sophia Schubert settled for paychecks of $26,506 after getting knocked out in the LPGA Match-Play round of 16.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play payouts

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play:

  • WIN: Pajaree Anannarukarn - $225,000
  • 2: Ayaka Furue - $139,572
  • T-3: Leona Maguire - $89,757
  • T-3: Linn Grant - $89,757
  • T-5: Carlota Ciganda - $48,906
  • T-5: Albane Valenzuela - $48,906
  • T-5: Celine Boutier - $48,906
  • T-5: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $48,906
  • T-9: Alison Lee - $26,506
  • T-9: Cheyenne Knight - $26,506
  • T-9: Anna Nordqvist - $26,506
  • T-9: Maja Stark - $26,506
  • T-9: Daniela Darquea - $26,506
  • T-9: Angel Yin - $26,506
  • T-9: Perrine Delacour - $26,506
  • T-9: Sophia Schubert - $26,506
  • T17: Lilia Vu - $16,743
  • T17: Brooke M. Henderson - $16,743
  • T17: Karis Davidson - $16,743
  • T17: Jenny Shin - $16,743
  • T17: Marina Alex - $16,743
  • T17: Yu Liu - $16,743
  • T17: Peiyun Chien - $16,743
  • T17: Ally Ewing - $16,743
  • T17: Hae Ran Ryu - $16,743
  • T17: Lauren Coughlin - $16,743
  • T27: Maddie Szeryk - $10,529
  • T27: Amanda Doherty - $10,529
  • T27: Jeongeun Lee6 - $10,529
  • T27: Mina Harigae - $10,529
  • T27: Allisen Corpuz - $10,529
  • T27: Sei Young Kim - $10,529
  • T27: Esther Henseleit - $10,529
  • T27: Andrea Lee - $10,529
  • T27: Paula Reto - $10,529
  • T27: Min Lee - $10,529
  • T27: Maria Fassi - $10,529
  • T27: Muni He - $10,529
  • T27: Jennifer Kupcho - $10,529
  • T27: Aditi Ashok - $10,529
  • T41: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $6,209
  • T41: Narin An - $6,209
  • T41: Emma Talley - $6,209
  • T41: Pornanong Phatlum - $6,209
  • T41: Frida Kinhult - $6,209
  • T41: Danielle Kang - $6,209
  • T41: Caroline Inglis - $6,209
  • T41: Gemma Dryburgh - $6,209
  • T41: Stacy Lewis - $6,209
  • T41: Celine Borge - $6,209
  • T41: Eun-Hee Ji - $6,209
  • T41: Matilda Castren - $6,209
  • T53: Xiyu Lin - $4,738
  • T53: Gaby Lopez - $4,738
  • T53: A Lim Kim - $4,738
  • T56: Lauren Hartlage - $3,906
  • T56: Yaeeun Hong - $3,906
  • T56: Sarah Schmelzel - $3,906
  • T56: Linnea Strom - $3,906
  • T56: Lucy Li - $3,906
  • T56: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $3,906
  • T56: Sarah Kemp - $3,906
  • T56: Jaravee Boonchant - $3,906
  • T56: Elizabeth Szokol - $3,906

After the LPGA Match-Play outing, the LPGA Tour will now head to the Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey for the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open.

