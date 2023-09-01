“Not get distracted buying mickey mouse courses" - Eric Trump explains the Trump organization’s plan to grow its golf portfolio

Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, recently spoke about the company's future strategies in an interview with Golf journalist Fergus Bisset. Like his father, Eric is an avid golfer and has been working to manage golf facilities around the globe.

Trump Organization aims to design luxurious golf courses all around the world. As a golf lover, Eric ensures that the company continues to acquire properties.

However, he is more concerned with expanding the company's portfolio by building top-notch courses that will give golfers a great golfing experience.

"We’re not going to get distracted by buying Mickey Mouse courses. we want to have a portfolio that’s tight and made up of the finest golfing assets," Eric said in the conversation with Bisset.

"If you have too many courses, you will lose focus on making them exceptional. We want to tweak holes, push boundaries, make courses more modern. We’re aiming for them to be the very best," he added.

Eric Trump was in Scotland as the host to the Legends Tour and the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

"This property will host the biggest tournaments" - Eric Trump is confident that Trump Golf Club will host Major golf events

The Staysure Seniors Championship took place at the Trump Golf Club in Scotland last weekend. It was one of the five golf tournaments to take place at the venue.

Eric Trump believes the Staysure Seniors Championship is just the beginning of many Major tournaments to be held at the venue.

In his interview with Bessist, he opened up about the golf course and assured that the 'property will host the biggest tournaments'. He has no lack of self-belief and claimed that the golf course has everything needed for a Major tournament.

“I can tell you this property will host the biggest tournaments in golf," he said. "There’s no question about it. The history of tournaments that will be held at this property is going to be long and very, very distinguished. Go down the check list of things you need for a Major, it has every one of them on steroids.”

Eric Trump continued by saying that he wanted to build the best golf courses possible around the globe, saying:

“The course is going to be right up there as one of the best in the world. It will absolutely rival the first course. Our goal is to create the greatest golfing destination anywhere on earth. We will have two courses that are simply unmatched anywhere.”

Noticeably, the Trump Organization is the home of some of the most iconic golf courses in the world. They have designed courses in Scotland, Palm Beach, Los Angeles, Dubai and many other places.