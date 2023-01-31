“Not going to be a blockbuster” – Phil Mickelson says LIV Golf’s broadcast deal with CW network is ‘favorable’

LIV Golf announced its first-ever broadcast deal earlier this month. According to CEO Greg Norman, the second season of the Saudi-backed series will be available for viewing on the network from its get-go. The network is set to air all 14 matches starting in February.

Weeks after the announcement, LIV Golf senior Phil Mickelson has now commented on the move. Opening up about his views on the broadcast deal, the 52-year-old dubbed it ‘favorable.’

He said that the TV deal with CW would push the series to a bigger canvas. However, the 2021 PGA Championship winner also said that the “first deal is not going to be a blockbuster” while detailing the two-year deal in hand.

Speaking about the network's deal in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Phil Mickelson said:

“I think it’s favorable. It’s very difficult to have a relationship with a network that had a commitment to other sports and priorities. CW has a chance to cover all 14 of our events, putting us first."

"They have a younger demographic, which we want. They wanted to get into sports and now they have a shot at live golf.”

He added:

“It’s a two-year deal. The first deal is not going to be a blockbuster. It’s short enough time to where we can prove ourselves and then get a much stronger and more lucrative deal."

"If it were a longer deal, it might be better for them and investing in our product. But having it two years sets us up for a bigger deal.”

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf announced its first-ever TV deal with CW Network after a long year of waiting. The inaugural season of the controversial series was fully broadcast online on LIV’s website and YouTube channel. The series has bagged the television rights to present its events all across America.

According to reports, the newly formed rebel series will serve over 120 million homes in the US with its new deal. The CW network will be televising all 14 events of LIV’s 2023 schedule and is expected to bag a fortune for the same.

Earlier this month, announcing the landmark broadcast deal, LIV CEO Greg Norman had said:

"This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights. The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners."

"We're very proud to note how consequential it is that a league that has only existed for one year has secured a full broadcast deal in the debut full league season."

Mickelson dismisses OWGR for omission of LIV Golfers

Following the network deal, LIV Golf will be aiming for its inclusion in the Official World Golf Rankings. However, Phil Mickelson thinks that the OWGR has “lost any credibility.” The six-time major champion, while commenting on the ranking system, said that the exclusion of players was hurting the tournaments.

He said:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if tournaments stopped using it as a criteria for qualifying. I think it is ultimately hurting the tournaments more than the players."

"If you’re a major championship and you’re using it as a qualifying factor and you’re taking a system that is not getting all the best players in the field, it hurts the tournament more. That’s why you might see tournaments go away from it as qualifying criteria. Or have a new ranking system.”

With a TV deal in place, LIV Golf has transformed into a full-blown circuit. It’ll be interesting to see the direction the series takes in the coming years.

