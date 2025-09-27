  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • “Not going to panic” - Keegan Bradley confident in 'sticking to the plan' with Collin Morikawa and Harris English despite disastrous Ryder Cup start

“Not going to panic” - Keegan Bradley confident in 'sticking to the plan' with Collin Morikawa and Harris English despite disastrous Ryder Cup start

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 27, 2025 03:08 GMT
Keegan Bradley once again picks Collin Morikawa and Harris English for Saturday foursomes (Image via imagn, Getty)
Keegan Bradley once again picks Collin Morikawa and Harris English for Saturday foursomes (Image via imagn, Getty)

Keegan Bradley has backed Collin Morikawa and Harris English despite a horrendous first day at the Ryder Cup 2025. The US captain has selected the duo for Saturday foursomes and insisted that the camp is not in a panic situation.

Ad

On Friday, September 26, Team USA lost both the foursomes and fourball sessions and trailed by three points against Europe. The duo of Morikawa and English suffered a 5&4 defeat against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Despite the tough start, Keegan Bradley has full confidence in the pair for Saturday's foursomes. During the post-session presser, the eight-time PGA Tour champion reflected on his plans.

"Well, we have a plan of what we're going to do," he said. "They beat us today, but we're really comfortable with our plan. We're confident in those two players and excited to see who they're playing tomorrow. It will be an exciting match, and we're sticking to our plan."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We're not going to panic or make those kinds of mistakes. We'll stick to what we know and we have a lot of confidence in them," he added.
Ad

For the uninitiated, the US is unbeaten at home since 2012 but has lost five of the last seven Ryder Cup events.

Keegan Bradley sticks to plan amid disappointing Ryder Cup 2025 start

Despite going down 1-3 in the Friday foursomes, Keegan Bradley hasn't made many changes for the Saturday foursomes, as three of the four US pairs will return on Day 2. Justin Thomas, who played on Friday alongside Bryson DeChambeau, is replaced by Cameron Young for Day 2 action at Bethpage.

Ad

Team Europe hasn't made any changes and the same four pairs will be on the golf course on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Europe further extends its lead or if the USA has something in its arsenal to fight back.

Here's a look at the pairings for the Ryder Cup 2025, Saturday morning session (all times ET):

  • 7:10 am - Bryson DeChambeau (USA) / Cameron Young (USA) v. Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR) / Ludvig Aberg (EUR)
  • 7:26 am - Harris English (USA) / Collin Morikawa (USA) v. Rory McIlroy (EUR) / Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)
  • 7:42 am - Xander Schauffele (USA) / Patrick Cantlay (USA) v. Jon Rahm (EUR) / Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)
  • 7:58 am - Russell Henley (USA) / Scottie Scheffler (USA) v. Robert MacIntyre (EUR) / Viktor Hovland (EUR)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications