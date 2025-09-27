“Not going to panic” - Keegan Bradley confident in 'sticking to the plan' with Collin Morikawa and Harris English despite disastrous Ryder Cup start

Keegan Bradley has backed Collin Morikawa and Harris English despite a horrendous first day at the Ryder Cup 2025. The US captain has selected the duo for Saturday foursomes and insisted that the camp is not in a panic situation.On Friday, September 26, Team USA lost both the foursomes and fourball sessions and trailed by three points against Europe. The duo of Morikawa and English suffered a 5&amp;4 defeat against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.Despite the tough start, Keegan Bradley has full confidence in the pair for Saturday's foursomes. During the post-session presser, the eight-time PGA Tour champion reflected on his plans.&quot;Well, we have a plan of what we're going to do,&quot; he said. &quot;They beat us today, but we're really comfortable with our plan. We're confident in those two players and excited to see who they're playing tomorrow. It will be an exciting match, and we're sticking to our plan.&quot;&quot;We're not going to panic or make those kinds of mistakes. We'll stick to what we know and we have a lot of confidence in them,&quot; he added.For the uninitiated, the US is unbeaten at home since 2012 but has lost five of the last seven Ryder Cup events.Keegan Bradley sticks to plan amid disappointing Ryder Cup 2025 startDespite going down 1-3 in the Friday foursomes, Keegan Bradley hasn't made many changes for the Saturday foursomes, as three of the four US pairs will return on Day 2. Justin Thomas, who played on Friday alongside Bryson DeChambeau, is replaced by Cameron Young for Day 2 action at Bethpage.Team Europe hasn't made any changes and the same four pairs will be on the golf course on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Europe further extends its lead or if the USA has something in its arsenal to fight back.Here's a look at the pairings for the Ryder Cup 2025, Saturday morning session (all times ET):7:10 am - Bryson DeChambeau (USA) / Cameron Young (USA) v. Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR) / Ludvig Aberg (EUR)7:26 am - Harris English (USA) / Collin Morikawa (USA) v. Rory McIlroy (EUR) / Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)7:42 am - Xander Schauffele (USA) / Patrick Cantlay (USA) v. Jon Rahm (EUR) / Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)7:58 am - Russell Henley (USA) / Scottie Scheffler (USA) v. Robert MacIntyre (EUR) / Viktor Hovland (EUR)