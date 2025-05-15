"Not gonna cry" - Jena Sims gets emotional as she bids goodbye to her 'toddler' for a few days

Jena Sims, the SI swimsuit model, recently shared an emotional moment with her followers on Instagram. In a heartfelt story, golfer Brooks Koepka's wife captured a video of herself wearing a yellow sweatshirt and expressed her love for her toddler, Crew.

Although she didn't clarify where she was going, she wrote a heartfelt caption that read:

"When you say you're not gonna cry ⁓this time⁓ saying goodbye to your toddler for a few days."

Jena Sims's Instagram story - Source: Instagram@jenasims

Crew Koepka was born in July 2023, arriving six weeks prematurely. He also spent his initial weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Later, he was diagnosed with flat head syndrome and torticollis, for which he required a helmet for 13 months. Sims has been vocal about her son's journey and often shares it on social media. Additionally, when Sims was eight months pregnant with Crew, she walked the Miami Swim Week runway.

On the work front, Jena Sims was recently featured in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, making her second consecutive appearance. Her latest shoot in Bermuda was captured by photographer Ben Watts. In addition to her modeling career, Sims is also involved in philanthropic endeavors. She founded HBBQs, Inc., which organizes the Pageant of Hope for specially abled children. Additionally, her husband Brooks Koepka is currently participating in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Charlotte

Jena Sims supports Brooks Koepka from afar at the 2025 PGA Championship

The wife of five-time major winner Brooks Koepka landed in Charlotte, North Carolina to begin his campaign for a fourth PGA Championship title on Thursday. After securing this major in 2023, Koepka is eyeing another victory at Quail Hollow.

Jena Sims recently shared an update from Charlotte on Instagram to show her support for Koepka. She captioned the Instagram story:

"Obviously, watching she's staying in Charlotte. Obviously watching golf every second I'm able."

Sims wore a black and red jacket with eye-catching race car-themed jeans. Her jeans were studded with colorful Hot Wheels running down her legs. She shared another story, flexing her jeans:

"I packed these race car jeans, and I'm going to wear them, d****t!"

At the time of writing this, Koepka's first round at the 2025 PGA Championship is underway. After completing 15 holes, the three-time PGA championship winner is placed 69th on the leaderboard with a score of five-over par.

Additionally, Ryan Fox is leading with a five-under-par through 17 holes. The New Zealand golfer is leading with five birdies. Alexander Noren is also sharing the lead from five-under par through 15 holes. The Swedish golfer is making a strong early push. Luke Donald is at four-under par through 17 holes, followed by J.T. Poston, who's at four-under par through 15 holes.

