“Not happening” “Tough road but possible!” – Fans divided over the chances of Justin Thomas making the FedEx Cup playoffs this week

For Justin Thomas, the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which starts on Thursday, August 3, is the last chance to make it into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Currently placed 79th in the FedEx Cup standings, Thomas has struggled heavily this season and has made just three top 10s in 19 starts. Moreover, he has failed to make the cut in a whopping six events. For someone of his caliber, the 2022–23 season has been disastrous.

However, a good result at the Sedgefield Country Club can make sure that Justin Thomas' eight-year streak of qualifying for the playoffs doesn't end. He is returning to the Wyndham Championship for the first time since 2016.

As per Nuclr Golf, the two-time major winner needs to finish in the top-18 to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Nuclr Golf tweeted:

"🚨#BIG WEEK NEEDED — Justin Thomas will need a solo 18th finish or better at the Wyndham to make it into the playoffs. Can the former FedExCup champ punch his ticket?"

Most fans felt that it was over for Justin Thomas, and his chances of making it to Memphis were all but over. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Not happening"

"Tough road but possible!"

"Is that really accurate? It assumes every player around him is static, which they undoubtedly will not be. Every player within sniffing distance of top 70 is playing this weekend, including those currently in the top 70 who want to keep their spot."

"I think he gets it done, he’s too good."

"Well he missed the cut in a TERRIBLE field, so I’m gonna say absolutely not haha. He sucks right now. Zach better not pick him"

"No way solo 18th does it. How does this take into consideration the guys ahead of him in the playoff rankings ?"

"He’s gotta worry about making the cut first lol"

"Lmao anyone who has watched him this year knows he doesn’t deserve it. How will Monahan rig this one?"

"Jailbird putter will save J😂"

"Will get the “sentimental” RC pick"

"Come on @JustinThomas34 we are rooting for you!!!"

"Yes he will if he doesn’t focus on that…. One shot at a time is what he needs to focus on n"

"This is not correct. That would be the minimum to have a chance."

"Based off current form, i sure don't see it"

"Too talented. He will win the tournament this weekend."

"Would love to see JT back to his best, but while his game is off pressure of needing a top finish can be counterproductive. Or it could spark a revival. Hopefully the latter."

What are Justin Thomas' odds of winning the Wyndham Championship?

Although the 30-year-old golfer has struggled to find form this season, he is still one of the best golfers around. Hence, it is never a good idea to keep him out of the favorites list.

As per Bet365, Thomas is the ninth favorite at +3800 to claim the first trophy of 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. The two-time major winner has made three starts at Sedgefield and has done no better than the T56 finish in 2015. His last appearance was in 2016 when he failed to make a cut.

Hideki Matsuyama is +2000 to emerge victorious this week. Russell Henley and Sungjae Im are +2200 to lift the trophy at Sedgefield on Sunday.