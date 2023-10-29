“Not losing a ball” – Fans reply to PGA Tour asking what the ‘perfect day of golf consists of’

Throughout the year, the PGA Tour held several competitions at various golf courses. The tour included some of the best events, with both legendary and new golfers.

Fans are currently witnessing the PGA Tour fall season. And as the 108th season of the PGA Tour concluded, they went on to ask a question to fans and followers on what makes a perfect golf day complete.

PGA Tour posted on X handle:

What does the perfect day of golf consist of?

Soon the post went viral, and golf buffs shared their viewpoints. While some felt it could be not losing a ball, a few confessed to getting a birdie on the front as well as back end.

A couple of fans strongly believed that a perfect day of golf consists of not losing a ball.

Another fan mentioned the perfect day as playing a round with his little guy.

Some of the other comments read:

Lastly, one fan talked about the beautiful views of the golf course.

PGA Tour recently rejects major sports company's investment bid

Earlier in October, the PGA Tour had shown interest in the PIF deal. They even mentioned in their statement that many businesses are interested in giving the PGA Tour financial support.

PGA Tour’s Jason Gore wrote in a memo:

"We remain focused on reaching a Definitive Agreement with PIF and the DP World Tour, but not surprisingly, these negotiations have resulted in unsolicited outreach and proposals from a number of other interested investors."

So it's no surprise that Endeavor, which owns the WWE, UFC, and sports agency IMG and has a market capitalization of over $10 billion, is interested in the same.

Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor confirmed his company's bid a couple of weeks ago. Talking about the same, Emanuel said:

"We are in the sports business. I'm an avid golfer. It's one of the great sports. I love it. I think we could add to it what we've added to all of our sports based on the flywheel [effect]."

However, it feels like the PGA Tour has turned down their offer as Endeavor president and COO Mark Shapiro went on to share:

"We're big fans of golf, and we'll continue to champion the PGA Tour but we're not going to be an investor at any level."

Other investors that had an interest in making a deal with the PGA Tour include Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins owner Fenway Sports Group as well as the investment firm KKR & Co.