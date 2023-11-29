“Not much speed though” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ ‘smooth’ swing at the Hero World Challenge practice range

Tiger Woods is back to professional golf with the Hero World Challenge, which begins on Thursday, November 30, at Albany Golf Club, Bahamas. He is making a comeback after more than a seven-month break after undergoing the subtalar fusion surge.
On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Woods was spotted at the practice session at the Albany Golf Club, gearing up for the first round of the Hero World Challenge. Sporting a light grey t-shirt and black trousers, the 15-time major winner wasn't limping for the first time in two years, and his movement also seemed unrestricted.
In the clips shared by the PGA Tour on X (formerly called Twitter), Woods was seen doing some swing practice at Albany. The swing looked absolutely sublime for someone who hasn't played competitive golf for over half a year.
Most fans couldn't contain their excitement upon seeing the 82-time winner on the PGA Tour back and swinging so perfectly. A few fans also shared their observations of the veteran golfer's swing.
Here's a look at some of the responses:
"Not much speed though"
"It looks like he is laboring to get through that swing he is in good positions but he does not have the snap and crack of high-speed players in the game.. I don't think he will ever have it again unless he can make up for it with Incredible iron shots and short game and putting"
"Interesting evolution of golf swing. Went from full send to smooth and graceful like Mickelson"
"Shaft graphics for...doesn't look like a @FujikuraOnTour ventus anymore..."
"swing is looking so pure!🔥 Life is better when Tiger Woods is playing competitive golf"
"Such a smooth swing. 🔥 it’s literally art"
"So they engineered an old diesel engine into his back and feet? 🤣 Just kidding! Looking smooth as ever."
"Now I get the coverage on @GolfChannel. There really is no one else playing this week."
"Looks better than I expected. Might actually be able to make that work pretty well. The limitation may keep him from swinging like a mad man and stay controlled."
"GOAT be twirling 🐅"
"looks like he had a huge burrito for lunch. core looks tight."
"This man is unbelievable!!!"
"Back like musana 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🐐🐐🐐"
"Love seeing this... makes me smile... we need just 3 more Tiger!!! -DW @TigerWoods #GOAT #golf"
When will Tiger Woods tee off at the Hero World Challenge, Round 1? The golfer's tee time explored
Tiger Woods is ready to compete at the Hero World Challenge as he tees off on Thursday, November 30 at Albany Golf Club Bahamas. He is paired with Justin Thomas for the first round, and the duo will begin their first round at 11:52 a.m. ET on Thursday.
Here are the complete tee time details for the first round of the Hero World Challenge:
- 10:46 am: Brian Harman, Lucas Glover
- 10:57 am: Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
- 11:08 am: Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark
- 11:19 am: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 11:30 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
- 11:41 am: Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
- 11:52 am: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
- 12:03 pm: Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
- 12:14 pm: Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth
- 12:25 pm: Max Homa, Viktor Hovland