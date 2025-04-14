Not Scottie Scheffler but Rory McIlroy becomes only the third player to join Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus in the elite club

On April 13, Rory McIlroy accomplished a feat that had evaded him for over a decade– he finally achieved a career Grand Slam. His victory has placed him in an elite club with PGA Tour legends Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

McIlroy has won 29 events on the PGA Tour with five Major championship titles. He has also won 19 events on the European Tour and one event on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He has won the PGA Championship twice— in 2011 and 2014, and also clinched the U.S. Open title in 2011.

Before heading to Augusta, the Northern Irish golfer competed in the 2025 Players Championship and won. This makes him the third player in history to have achieved a career Grand Slam and also won the prestigious Players Championship. The only other two players who have achieved this feat are 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods and 18-time Major championship winner Jack Nicklaus.

Here’s a look at a post the PGA Tour shared acknowledging McIlroy's achievement:

Rory McIlroy via The PGA Tour_Image Source: Instagram/@pgatour

Comparatively, the 2024 Masters Tournament champion and current World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler does not fit in this elite club as he has yet to achieve a career Grand Slam.

Scheffler has won the Masters Tournament twice but has not yet lifted the trophy in the other three Majors. However, he has claimed the title at the Players Championship twice— in 2023 and 2024.

A look at Rory McIlroy’s performance at the 2025 Players Championship

Rory McIlroy’s 28th PGA Tour win was at the 2025 Players Championship. He opened the tournament with two consecutive birdies in holes one and two. After two bogeys and five more birdies, McIlroy carded 67 at the end of the round.

In the second round, the five-time Major championship winner carded 68 after six birdies and in the third round, he ended with 73.

On day four of the tournament, Rory McIlroy made an eagle on the second and followed it up with two bogeys and three birdies to card 68. He ended up in a tie with J.J. Spaun, and the two headed into a playoff. At the end of the day, Rory McIlroy won the three-hole aggregate playoff and clinched his second Players Championship title.

Here’s a look at the World No. 2’s scorecard from the final round of the event:

Round 4

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 2

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

