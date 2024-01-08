“Not a whole lot to unpack there” - Golf fans left in splits as LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes on a hole-in-one challenge in unconventional attire

Cameron Smith decided to take a few swings on a golf course simulator to try and nail a hole-in-one for a viral social media challenge. Smith is an impressive and talented golfer, but all of that took a backseat to what the LIV Golf star was wearing.

Ordinarily, players wear a golf shirt and pants with shoes and usually a hat, unless they're without one like Patrick Cantlay. LIV revolutionized the sport and many of their golfers have ditched long pants for shorts. In this challenge, Smith ditched all of it. He wasn't wearing a shirt, a hat, pants or shorts, although he did still have his socks and shoes on.

Mark the Caddie joked on X (formerly Twitter):

"I remember when the big debate was whether or not you could wear a hoodie on the course. We've come a long way, baby!"

It was a jarring sight to see the former PGA Tour star and major winner wearing almost nothing to take on the challenge made famous by Barstool personality Jersey Jerry. They had some hilarious reactions to the video.

One went so far as to say that Smith genuinely left nothing to the imagination with his attire.

One joked that this must've been a punishment for Smith coming in last place in fantasy football. The loser often has to do something humiliating, perhaps like golfing in underwear.

Another fan asked whether or not this was some sort of game that Smith was playing, since he had nothing but shoes on, while others just laughed at what they were seeing.

One golfer laughed that being on LIV instead of the PGA Tour must have gotten to Smith's head.

One user was none too pleased by the display, though.

Another was simply baffled by the entire thing.

Cameron Smith is one of the most talented golfers in the world, but he's clearly just having a fun time with this one, and most fans had a good laugh at his expense.

When Cameron Smith's LIV move overshadowed a terrific performance

Once the rumor mill starts, there's no stopping it. Cameron Smith learned this as it is especially true for anyone remotely linked to LIV Golf.

Any golfer with their name attached to the rebel tour can expect to hear tons of reports and speculation for a long time. Jon Rahm just experienced this.

Cameron Smith won the Open Championship

When this was happening to Smith, he had just won a major. He won the 2022 Open Championship, but all anyone wanted to ask about was whether or not he was truly going to LIV.

Ultimately, he was, but he still wasn't too pleased with the overshadowing of his impressive major win. Smith said (via Golf Monthly):

"Yeah, it was definitely, I guess, a frustrating media conference after the Open. I think, like you said, perhaps a little bit overshadowed that I'd probably just won the biggest tournament that I'll ever play in and someone was asking that."

Smith can still play in the majors despite moving to LIV Golf, but it is harder to qualify for them without OWGR points being awarded.