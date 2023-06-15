“Nothing going stop me from playing golf” - DJ Khaled shares urge to golf after surfing injury put him in ‘so much pain’

Star music producer DJ Khaled recently revealed that he suffered a surfing accident. The famous DJ said he injured himself in the process and was in recovery. However, he also claimed that the injury wasn’t going to stop him from golfing.

DJ Khaled took to his Instagram to release a video explaining his condition. The All I Do Is Win musician on Sunday gave fans a ‘recap of morning golf’ and said he was in ‘so much pain.’ He went on to state that he tried playing through the pain and was forced to quit after the eighth hole.

The eccentric music star, who was seen taking a massage in the video, stated that ‘nothing was going to stop him from playing golf’ and ended the caption by writing ‘let’s go golfing.’

DJ Khaled wrote in the caption of his Instagram video:

“Recap of morning golf soon come, I tried playing today but I had cut the game short I injured myself surfing yesterday. So, I thought I could play through the pain. So, I'm get a massage and call dr make to sure I'm great. But nothing going stop me from playing golf I'll be back on the course Tomorow hopefully the pain will go away… Let’s go golfing."

In the video, a hurt DJ Khaled explained his condition. He said:

“I’m getting a massage right now because I hurt myself yesterday surfing. I’m in so much pain that I tried to golf up this morning and I played, I made it to like the eighth hole and then I had to stop myself.”

The avid golfer said that he was in recovery mode. He added:

“I’m just hoping it just a bruised muscle or just a bruise. I just want to make sure the bone ain’t broken because I’ve been up 48 hours and I haven’t slept. This morning I tried explain to [medical professionals] that the pain’s high-level.”

DJ Khaled gives update on 'a bad bruise' and golf

The Wild Thoughts artist later provided an update on his injury. He shared what doctors said about his current condition and revealed that it was a ‘bad bruise.’ He reiterated his urge to play golf in the video as well.

DJ Khaled said in a video posted on Tuesday:

“The doctor said I got a big, real bad bruise. They said on the bone they’ve seen a little line on one of the bones, they’re not sure if it’s a fracture, so I’m gonna double check… I have to play golf for a lot of reasons, for my mind, my peace, and I’m in pain, I can’t even lie to y’all,” he said.

“But I feel like I’m supposed to fight through this pain, I’m gonna smoothen out my swing. ... I got the big injury but it’s actually making my swing super smooth.”

Interestingly, the DJ posted several videos on his Instagram where he can be seen playing rounds of golf despite being injured. His videos were met with overwhelming responses from both music and golf fans.

It is noteworthy that Khaled recently launched his We The Best Foundation Golf Classic event for a charitable cause.

