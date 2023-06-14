Create

"What's DJ Khaled doing on NXT?" - WWE Universe goes berzerk regarding the identity of a fan spotted on the show

By Kishan Prasad
Modified Jun 14, 2023 20:08 IST
WWE NXT
NXT was a stacked show last night

The WWE Universe is having a field day with a picture circulating from NXT. A picture of a fan in the live crowd enjoying last night's show is doing the rounds, with many claiming that he is DJ Khaled. The identity of the fan is unknown right now, but it has sparked a hilarious exchange among the members of the WWE Universe.

On last night's episode, Seth Rollins made a virtual appearance on the titantron addressing Bron Breakker's challenge from last week. The Visionary accepted the challenge stating that he would defend the World Heavyweight Championship next week.

Shawn Michaels' tweet revealed that the next two weeks of the show would be called Gold Rush and would see many Championships being defended. While Seth Rollins defends his title next week, the following week will witness an NXT Championship match. Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against the winner of the match between Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov.

While many enjoyed the Rollins and Breakker segment from the show, the appearance of a man who looks a lot like DJ Khaled in the crowd caught the eye of a fan. A tweet regarding his identity has garnered many hilarious reactions from the WWE Universe.

Just watched the Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker segment...I gotta ask...What's DJ Khaled doing on NXT???#WWENXT https://t.co/dTaJbd2mfC
@EliteClubSOB I see him barely https://t.co/Ydr7VTTeo8
@EliteClubSOB Is that actually DJ KHALED???
@EliteClubSOB You can’t tell me it’s not him
@EliteClubSOB He’s the goat that’s why https://t.co/swjPOMw9Ln
@EliteClubSOB He was in line in front of me when I was waiting to get on the bus to the performance center I swore it was him too 😭💀
@EliteClubSOB https://t.co/OLfRvGpyal
@EliteClubSOB Because he’s dj khaled DONT QUESTION HIS METHOD!!!!
@EliteClubSOB Yo @djkhaled how was @WWENXT?

Why is Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship on NXT?

On last week's episode, Bron Breakker cut a promo saying that he will hold every one on the WWE roster accountable for what happens on the show. Before closing the show, Breakker challenged Rollins to a Championship match.

SETH ROLLINS ACCEPTS!!!@WWERollins vs. @bronbreakkerwwe for the World Heavyweight Championship NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!!! https://t.co/DR1iUMcxec

On last night's episode, the match between Rollins and Breakker was made official for next week. According to a report, the World Heavyweight Championship is being defended on NXT to boost viewership and ratings, which will help in increasing the price for renewal from USA Network.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
