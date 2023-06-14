"What's DJ Khaled doing on NXT?" - WWE Universe goes berzerk regarding the identity of a fan spotted on the show

The WWE Universe is having a field day with a picture circulating from NXT. A picture of a fan in the live crowd enjoying last night's show is doing the rounds, with many claiming that he is DJ Khaled. The identity of the fan is unknown right now, but it has sparked a hilarious exchange among the members of the WWE Universe.

On last night's episode, Seth Rollins made a virtual appearance on the titantron addressing Bron Breakker's challenge from last week. The Visionary accepted the challenge stating that he would defend the World Heavyweight Championship next week.

Shawn Michaels' tweet revealed that the next two weeks of the show would be called Gold Rush and would see many Championships being defended. While Seth Rollins defends his title next week, the following week will witness an NXT Championship match. Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against the winner of the match between Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov.

While many enjoyed the Rollins and Breakker segment from the show, the appearance of a man who looks a lot like DJ Khaled in the crowd caught the eye of a fan. A tweet regarding his identity has garnered many hilarious reactions from the WWE Universe.

What's DJ Khaled doing on NXT???



#WWENXT Just watched the Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker segment...I gotta ask...What's DJ Khaled doing on NXT??? Just watched the Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker segment...I gotta ask...What's DJ Khaled doing on NXT???#WWENXT https://t.co/dTaJbd2mfC

Phenomenal Wrestling @StylesGargano @EliteClubSOB He was in line in front of me when I was waiting to get on the bus to the performance center I swore it was him too @EliteClubSOB He was in line in front of me when I was waiting to get on the bus to the performance center I swore it was him too 😭💀

Why is Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship on NXT?

On last week's episode, Bron Breakker cut a promo saying that he will hold every one on the WWE roster accountable for what happens on the show. Before closing the show, Breakker challenged Rollins to a Championship match.

On last night's episode, the match between Rollins and Breakker was made official for next week. According to a report, the World Heavyweight Championship is being defended on NXT to boost viewership and ratings, which will help in increasing the price for renewal from USA Network.

