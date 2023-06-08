Backstage reason why 25-year-old WWE superstar unexpectedly called out Seth Rollins this week - Reports

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker stunned WWE fans by unexpectedly calling out World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins earlier this week.

Breakker cut a promo this week on the developmental brand's episode, saying he will hold everyone accountable, top to bottom. He challenged Rollins to come to NXT and put his title on the line to prove himself as the true workhorse of the company.

The recent reports have explained the real reason behind creative decisions regarding main roster superstars performing on NXT. Dave Meltzer addressed the topic on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed that WWE President Nick Khan wants to bring more RAW and SmackDown Superstars on NXT every week. The intention is to draw more viewership ahead of renewal with USA Network.

"The deal is, this is a Nick Khan thing, bring more main roster stars to NXT every week, boost the ratings, and try to boost your price for a renewal from USA Network because the ratings are higher. So that’s the strategy they’re going with and that’s why you’re gonna be seeing more main roster stars," said Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ On #WWENXT , Bron Breakker invited Seth Rollins to NXT to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against him! On #WWENXT, Bron Breakker invited Seth Rollins to NXT to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against him! https://t.co/dqrHNX46ZH

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions last month to become the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He has since defended his title against Daman Priest on RAW and even shook The Judgment Day member's hands after the show went off-air.

WWE has reportedly picked Seth Rollins' next opponent for a huge title match next month

Although Damian Priest took his loss against Seth Rollins on the chin, Finn Balor still has a bone to pick with The Architect. The champion brutally roasted the Judgment Day leader by saying his title reign is already bigger than Balor's 1-day reign as the inaugural Universal Champion, rubbing salt on past wounds.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Seth Rollins did Finn Balor so dirty there Seth Rollins did Finn Balor so dirty there 😭💀 https://t.co/0CSByzZj2N

Recent reports have suggested that Triple H is planning to capitalize on this feud with an epic match next month. Seth Rollins will reportedly put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank 2023.

Fans hope to see the two superstars booked in a compelling storyline, especially since WWE has relentlessly referenced Rollins and Balor's complicated history with the inaugural championship reign.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes