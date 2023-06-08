Will Triple H sacrifice Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank for his favorite prodigy?

Newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defended his title against Damien Priest on RAW earlier this week.

However, it was his interaction with the other Judgment Day member that accounted for the biggest highlight of the show. The opening segment of RAW saw Rollins take a brutal dig at Finn Balor's unfortunate one-day title reign.

Balor was the inaugural WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016 after defeating Seth Rollins. However, he sustained a shoulder injury during the match when subjected to a brutal powerbomb to the barricade by The Architect. As a result, Balor was forced to relinquish the title on the next day, and he never won it back.

Not only that, Balor struggled to find the right momentum on the main roster due to uncompelling storylines and wrong creative decisions. He was back in his element when he returned to NXT for a memorable heel run as The Prince, proving that he could work wonders when booked well.

Balor once again found his footing as part of The Judgment Day, which has slowly become one of the most entertaining acts in WWE.

The Judgment Day leader engaged in a staredown with Rollins after The Visionaryt's successful title defense against Priest in RAW's main event. It looks like the champion has managed to get under Balor's skin.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Seth Rollins did Finn Balor so dirty there Seth Rollins did Finn Balor so dirty there 😭💀 https://t.co/0CSByzZj2N

Backstage reports have also suggested that Triple H is planning to have favorite prodigy Finn Balor challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2023. If that happens, who will walk out with the win?

Rollins, to his credit, carried RAW on his back when the red brand lost the World Championship. He has also been one of the most consistent performers in WWE over the past couple of years. Thus, it was no surprise that Rollins was a top favorite to win the World Heavyweight Championship as soon as Triple H unveiled the title. So, It is highly unlikely that The Game will sacrifice Seth to push Balor so early on in his title reign.

But what if Finn Balor dethrones Rollins to finally get his full-circle moment at WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle #WWERaw Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor at Money In The Bank gonna hit different Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor at Money In The Bank gonna hit different🔥🔥🔥 #WWERaw https://t.co/fqq6gqnrmt

It is no surprise that Balor has excelled whenever Triple H has booked him in WWE. The Game could work wonders with the former NXT Champion and finally prove how he should have been booked on the main roster all along. If Triple H decided to make Balor the new champion, he will have to sacrifice Rollins by ending his title reign in five weeks.

It would be better if Balor eventually dethrones Rollins following an extended feud on WWE RAW. But there is a good chance that he will get his revenge against The Architect by taking away his title seven years after his inaugural championship reign was cut short by Rollins.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes