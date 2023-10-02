“Nothing was left to chance on that front” - Europe's Justin Rose credits Ryder Cup success to well devised ‘plans’

Justin Rose had a memorable outing at the Ryder Cup in Marco Simone Golf and Country Club playing for the Team Europe. He contributed 1.5 points to a winning cause and received the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award too.

Europeans defended their fortress in a dominant fashion and speaking of that in a press conference, Rose said that they did not give any chance to the visitors. As quoted by The Straits Times, he said,

"You know, nothing was left to chance on that front. Every opportunity that we could have, we took to get forward and get more prepared. I think when you give people clarity, they can kind of sink their teeth into something."

Justin Rose, the oldest player in Team Europe's 12-man squad, could also captain the Ryder Cup team sometime in the near future. While speaking of the 2023 edition's captain Luke Donald, he said

"When things are reactive, it feels like you're kind of hoping for something to change versus when there's a plan, it's just about execution then."

The 43-year-old Englishman added that the plans induced by captain Luke Donald made things pretty much easy for the European players to hit good shots.

"So if you give us a plan, something I'll say to my caddie, if you have good information, there's a good chance we're going to hit a good shot. We got a lot of good information this week ahead of time, so kind of kept us all pretty calm," Rose said.

How did Justin Rose perform at the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The Englishman got the opportunity to play three matches at the 44th edition of the biennial event at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. He was seen playing alongside Robert McIntyre in both afternoon fourball matches.

The duo put on a valiant fight against Team USA's Max Homa and Wyndham Clark on Friday. The match ended in a tie, giving both sides half a point each.

Later on, Justin Rose, alongside Robert McIntyre, faced Team USA's famous pairing of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. They won the match against the Americans by a margin of 3 & 2.

Interestingly, Rose pairing up with McIntyre seemed to be a very unexpected decision. A number of fans and experts guessed, before the Ryder Cup, that the veteran golfer would play alongside Tyrell Hatton, but Luke Donald had different plans.

While speaking on Team Europe's "strong culture" of pairing with anyone, Justin Rose shared that they do not wish to get paired with their best mate.

"There's a really strong culture on the European Team. A good pairing on the European Team doesn't mean playing with your best mate, it means representing something bigger than yourself," Rose said.

Justin Rose was also seen playing the Sunday singles match against Patrick Cantlay. Although the Englishman lost the match, it did not really affect Europe's chances of winning the Cup in Rome.