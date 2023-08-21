“Now add Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka” – Fans react to the 6 golfers who automatically qualified for the 2023 Ryder Cup US team

Brooks Koepka missed an opportunity to auto-qualify for the 2023 US Ryder Cup after Max Homa and Xander Schauffele made it to the team with their incredible performance at the 2023 BMW Championship.

Koepka slipped down to seventh position in the US Ryder Cup standings, leaving his future to represent America in Rome this year in the hands of skipper Zach Johnson.

Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Xander Schauffele qualified for the US team. However, fans were disappointed as they were expecting Koepka, who won the 2023 PGA Championship earlier this year, to be included in the team.

The PGA Tour shared a post on the auto-qualifying members for the US Ryder Cup team on its Twitter account with the caption:

"The first six are set for @RyderCupUSA. Cantlay, Harman, Homa, Schauffele join Scheffler and Clark as the six automatic qualifiers."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau also deserve to be on the team.

"Now add DeChambeau & Brooks," one user wrote.

"The people post that Brooks does not deserve to be on there obviously don’t follow golf," another chimed in.

"Outside of Scotty and Max I’m kinda worried. Speith and JT needed. Gooch and Brooks would be nice too (for those that don’t hate LIV)," wrote another.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

"I’m there for Team USA" - Bryson DeChambeau shows interest to play for the US team at the 2023 Ryder Cup

LIV golfer Bryson DeChembeau expressed his desire to play for his country at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. The American stated that while he did not expect anything, he would try his best to help his team win if provided with an opportunity to represent his country.

DeChambeau said in his recent interview via Golf Week:

"I talked to him (Zach Johnson) at the PGA [Championship] a little bit. He said, ‘Good luck, play well man. Rooting for you.’ After that, nothing."

DeChambeau went on to add that even if he is not picked up by the captain, he will be rooting for the team.

“I don’t expect anything. I’ll be rooting them on if I’m not there. And if I do so happen to get the opportunity to play, I’m there for Team USA and I’m going to give it my full-force effort," he said.

“Problem is, I understand the position that they don’t see us playing enough, so it’s kind of difficult to make a decision, I get that. But at the end of the day, it is what it is and I’ll be rooting for Team USA no matter what," he added.

It is pertinent to note that Bryson DeChembeau played at the Ryder Cup in the last two editions. His performance in 2021 was considerably amazing. He contributed 2.5 points to help his country win the tournament. However, in 2018, the golfer struggled with his game and lost all three matches he played.