“We’re playing for our country, not playing for a tour” – When Bryson DeChambeau shared his take on LIV Golfers playing the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau recently stated that LIV golfers should be allowed to compete in the Ryder Cup. While talking to the media in May 2023, the American stated that the biennial tournament is a team event and players should be allowed to represent their country.

DeChambeau mentioned a quote said by Brad Faxon and claimed that if Saudi circuit players are good enough for the Ryder Cup, they should be allowed to play in it. Many PGA Tour and DP World Tour players defected to compete in the LIV Golf and were suspended from the Tour, reducing their chances of qualifying for the Ryder Cup.

Speaking about the tournament, DeChambeau said:

“Like Brad Faxon said, we’re playing for our country, not playing for a Tour, not playing for money. He’s right. If we’re good enough to be selected or even make it on the points through Majors, which is insane, we deserve that spot.”

“Like @BradFaxon said, we’re playing for our country, not playing for a tour.” Bryson DeChambeau on whether LIV players should be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup:“Like @BradFaxon said, we’re playing for our country, not playing for a tour.” pic.twitter.com/nTQQnyvjmH

Bryson DeChambeau stated that there should be a way for the LIV golfers to compete in the Ryder Cup. Ahead of the start of the 2023 LIV Golf DC event in May, he said:

“There’s been numerous ideas brought up. I think one that we’re all looking at right now, at least from my perspective, is just creating an exemption category for LIV players based on how they play during the course of the year."

“I think that would be the most fair and opportune thing for LIV golfers considering the fields that we have, the Major champions we have, and the elite level of play that we have each and every week," he added.

The LIV golfers' ultimate chance to qualify for the Ryder Cup is to be picked by skipper Zach Johnson. The DP World Tour players who resigned from their membership earlier this year have no hope to be part of the Ryder Cup event. However, the PGA Tour players can still make it to Rome, if Johnson selects them.

"No s—t he wants to play" - LIV golfer Harold Varner III believes Talor Gooch should play at the Ryder Cup

Not only does Bryson DeChambeaue wants LIV golfers to represent their country at the Ryder Cup, but another LIV player, Harold Varner III, has also stated that the Saudi circuit players should be in Rome later this year.

In a press conference during the LIV Golf Greenbrier event last week, Varner weighed on his fellow teammate Talor Gooch's Ryder Cup aspirations. He said:

"I think that’s a tough question. No s—t he wants to play on the Ryder Cup team, and some people think he should be on the team. But if he’s playing, I would say yes every time. Who doesn’t want to represent their country?"

"He’s playing absolutely great golf, so I think it’s a great question, but also I think it’s kind of hard for him to sit here and be like, ‘Yeah, I don’t think I should be on the Ryder Cup team.’ You know what I mean? I think that’s very difficult," he added.

Gooch has been very successful in the LIV Golf series. He has won three events in the last six months and also topped the LIV rankings.